Volunteer Spotlight: Amy Wegner, Family Member

Courtesy Photo | Volunteers Will Sexton, Jade Medeiros and Amy Wegner take a quick break from receiving and sorting clothing donations to take a photo during the clothing drive at the Fort Jackson Fire Station, Nov. 28.

Amy Wegner is a dedicated volunteer who has been involved in various events and activities at Fort Jackson in the short year since she relocated here with her husband, a drill sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment.

She started volunteering at the food drive at the Fort Jackson in August 2022 and has been a regular participant ever since.

“I usually bring along my three-year-old and we volunteer together. I also have a 10-year-old and a six-year-old,” she said. “We have brought extra cans to the food drive and they just love to hang around and help when they’re out of school.”

She enjoys volunteering not only for the impact it makes, but also for the social aspect.

“We love to give back to our community, but also meeting people who are like minded and even just getting out there and meeting other members of the community,” Wegner said. “Especially since we are a military family and we move frequently, this is a great way for us to socialize.”

She also said that volunteering brings her joy and fills her with a sense of gratitude.

“I am just so grateful to give back. I had a lot of volunteers touch my heart back when I was in high school,” Wegner said. “So, to be able to do that for other people just really fills me with joy. I just feel grateful that I am in a position now that I’m able to help and showing my kids that doing this really does make a difference is a great bonus.”

Volunteering also gives Wegner a chance to learn new things and discover new ways to help.

“It feels great (to volunteer). I’m not here for how it makes me feel. I’m just happy to help and hanging out with the people around me is a lot of fun. We sometimes get to met the people we’re helping too,” she said. “We get to connect with them and see how much we are helping. You realize you are always making different connections and learning how you can help in all sorts of different ways.”

Wegner encouraged anyone who is interested in volunteering to reach out and find opportunities. She said that volunteering is flexible and fun, and that anyone can find something that suits their schedule and preferences.

“You get to pick and choose what you want to help with and what’s not possible for you. I bring my three-year-old with me every time I volunteer,” Wegner added. “Sometimes, certain activities or events don’t suit us the best, but we try to be there for what we can.”

Wegner recently volunteered with Will Sexton, a retired Fort Jackson firefighter and prominent member of the Fort Jackson community, for the clothing drive at the Main Fire Station, Nov. 28-29. It’s estimated the crew accumulated and donated more than 1,800 pounds of clothing to give to those in need.

For more information or volunteer opportunities contact Army Community Service at 751-5256, email usarmy.jackson.93-sig-bde.mbx.jackson-acs@army.mil or visit in person at 9810 Liberty Div Road (formerly Lee Road) on Fort Jackson.

If you know someone in the Fort Jackson community who deserves to be spotlighted for their hard work, email us at usarmy.jackson.92-sig-bde.mbx.atzj-pao@army.mil.