Morales tabbed as BOSS pres

Fort Jackson has a new boss for its Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program and she’s boss.

BOSS aims to enhance the quality of life and well-being of single soldiers through recreational, social, and educational activities. Sgt. Merari Morales was appointed as the BOSS president Dec. 1 after serving as social media manager and the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment BOSS representative.

Morales, a native of Tarpon Springs, Florida, joined the Army without much knowledge of what her MOS, 88M – Motor Transport Operator really entailed. However, she soon realized the benefits like the opportunity to obtain her Commercial Driver’s License easier in the civilian world.

Morales said that she wanted to do something different and help the single Soldiers of Fort Jackson.

“I enjoy taking people under my wing and helping them, guiding them, and teaching them because when I first came into the Army, I didn’t have that kind of leadership,” she said. “I didn’t have some one that I could look up to. Whether it was in my direct chain or just some type of mentorship, I didn’t have it. So, with the BOSS Program, I can mentor Soldiers and just help them.”

Morales also said that she likes meeting a lot of new people and the BOSS program gives her the chance to meet Soldiers she wouldn’t have otherwise.

“This is a program where you get to interact with a lot of different people, get to know their backgrounds and learn what they enjoy,” she said. “Once you leave here, there’s also the chance to see the same Soldiers somewhere else and see their growth.”

One of her goals as the BOSS President is to build on the foundation that the previous president, Staff Sgt. Andy Navas, made.

“Moving forward, I want to get more engaged with all the Soldiers and let the trainees know what we do and what to expect from the BOSS program at their next duty station,” Morales said. “I also want single Soldiers to know the program is a voice for them.”

As for the program itself, Morales said there are some events coming up in the new year to keep an eye out for.

“We have some events going on in January such as bowling at Victory Lanes and a sip and paint event. In April, we’re going to be hosting a BOSS organization day, where we’ll host some classes and briefs like finance and master resiliency to help educate and inform the Soldiers,” she said. “They’ll also be able to meet the incoming sergeant major, so she can get to know the Soldiers and see what the BOSS program is about.”

Morales is excited to serve as the BOSS President and to make a positive impact on the single soldiers at Fort Jackson.

“I want the single Soldiers and other eligible military to explore and participate in the BOSS program, because it offers so many recreational and community involvement opportunities,” she said. “Participating in BOSS can enhance their social connections, provide support and contribute to a positive military experience.”

BOSS is open to single service members, service members geographically separated from their families and single parent service members in the Fort Jackson area. For more information or to check out upcoming BOSS events visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ fortjacksonboss/; their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/ftjacksonboss/; or their website at https://jackson.armym wr.com/programs/BOSS

