    Tornado aftermath: Repairing the damage

    Clean up after a minor tornado hits JBSA- Fort Sam Houston

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Story by Samantha Mathison 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The 502nd Civil Engineer Group followed up on more than 25 weather-related reports of storm damage after a tornado here Oct. 26, 2023.

    The tornado, rated as an EF0 by the National Weather Service, travelled through the installation damaging multiple facilities and causing power outages in at least five buildings.

    According to Gerard Guajardo, the squadron’s operations flight chief, power was restored and most of the minor damage was cleaned up and made safe. However, one building sustained enough damage that it was determined unsafe for occupancy and evacuated, while more than 10 other facilities will require roof repairs.

    “Safety is our biggest concern,” Guajardo said. “It’s important we return these facilities back into good condition so that we can mitigate any future issues these damages may cause.”

    One of the damage assessment team leads, Mark Quintanilla, the squadron’s structural shop supervisor, said cleanup and repairs started immediately after emergency services gave the all-clear.

    “We had to wait to start because it wasn’t safe,” Quintanilla said. “It’s important to wait for the storm to settle and for the downed powerlines to be deactivated so no one gets hurt.”

    However, that doesn’t mean they weren’t busy. According to Quintanilla, he and his teammates were out warning people to stay inside until word was received that it was safe to start cleaning up.

    Quintanilla’s team usually consists of four people, but that day he said at least four more civil engineers stepped up to help. All were civilians, but most were veterans, he said.

    “I’m really proud of how our team responded,” he said. “No one had to be told what to do or how to do it; they just did it. I think it’s because we have a lot of team-building events and our comradery is good, which helped a lot in how we responded.”

    For inclement weather notifications and current, automated information on JBSA installation operating status during a natural disaster, crisis, or emergency, call the straight talk line at: 210-466-4630.

    You can also check the JBSA Facebook page for updated announcements at: www.facebook.com/jointbasesanantonio.

