Fort McCoy Garrison commander: The holiday recharge

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 26, 2023, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation.

BY COL. STEPHEN T. MESSENGER

Commander, Fort McCoy Garrison



Happy holidays from all of us and our families in the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team!



I continue to espouse how incredibly blessed we are to be a part of the professional and hard-working enterprise that is Fort McCoy.



This group includes installation employees, enterprise support organizations, tenant units, and community partners.



It is the tremendous cohort of Soldiers, civilians, and families who make me humbled to have the opportunity to be a small part of the legacy of this installation.



This year, Fort McCoy has made huge strides forward in supporting the nation’s critical missions to train Reserve, National Guard, and regular Army forces along with our joint service teams and intergovernmental partners.



You have trained over 70,000 service members, supported over 100,000 Veterans, restored the mobilization barracks infrastructure, improved resiliency, expanded our leadership development, enhanced communication, and supported countless customers in business and recreational activities.



The key differentiator between a good installation and a great one (us!) is the people who work here.



The former Chief of Staff of the Army would say, “People First; Winning Matters.” The people of Wisconsin understand this concept well.

You are incredibly nice and friendly = People First. You are incredibly hard working = Winning Matters.



But to perform at such a high level like Fort McCoy has for years and years, we all have to watch our body battery.



On my wristwatch, there’s a feature called the body battery. Every day I can see it start off at a high level and slowly discharge throughout the day based on my work tempo, stress, exercise, and a host of other factors. If I’m not careful, the body battery can dip too low, and I could crash.



Well, we all have a battery that needs to be recharged on a daily and seasonal basis.



We’re all very busy people with work, family, friends, hobbies, school, and a hundred other things that take up our time.

We all need to monitor our body battery, and this holiday, I hope you take time to do so.



Schedule days off. Spend time with loved ones. Rest. Find joy in the holiday season. Read a book. Work on your hobby. Do what energizes you!



Last year I had two “asks” from you. This year I have three.



1. Create time to thank others. There is no better season than to call people, write them, or knock on doors and just thank them for how they’ve helped you.



2. Make time to recharge and refresh. Notice the word “make.” You have to deliberately plan time to ensure it happens. It will not create itself.



3. Look ahead to 2024. How do you want to be a better leader, friend, family member, and especially person next year?



This is our second Wisconsin winter and we’re excited to see the snow already. There are so many events the communities put on — be a part of the festivals, downtown marts, Holiday Train, religious events, light displays, and the magic of the season.



I also invite you out to Whitetail Ridge again to ski, snowboard, tube, and relax.



I can’t wait to see all our snowboard friends from last year on the on the hill, and I’m even trying to make time to be an instructor this year with the kids.



Hope to see you out there on the slopes, snow tubes, or even just watching your kids from the lodge. What I love most about our ski resort besides the amazing workers and clientele is how inexpensive and convenient it is compared to the surrounding hills.



Again, I cannot express how blessed I am to be a part of Team McCoy.

This organization remains highly respected across the Army’s Installation Management Command enterprise because of you!



Thank you and enjoy the holidays!