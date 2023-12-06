Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate confirms new SMDC Commanding General

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey

    Photo By Monica King | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, Deputy Director, Force Protection, Joint Staff...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Story by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. –Major General Sean A. Gainey has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for appointment to the rank of Lieutenant General and for assignment as Commanding General, United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    The promotion and subsequent change of command are currently scheduled for a date to be determined in January 2024, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    Currently serving as Director, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office/Director of Fires, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 in Washington, D.C., Gainey brings more than 30 years of leadership and technical experience to the job, particularly Air Defense Artillery, Joint command and staff assignments, and test and evaluation.

    Gainey’s significant recent assignments include: Deputy Director, Force Protection, J-8, Joint Staff; Commanding General, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Cadet Command. He has supported Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Joint Task Force-East, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Southern Watch, and Desert Sentry III.

    Gainey is succeeding Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, who is retiring after more than 35 years of military service.

    For more information, contact the USASMDC Public Affairs Office, Ronald C. Bailey, ronald.c.bailey.civ@army.mil (256) 955-9976.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:58
    Story ID: 459397
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey

    change of command
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Sean Gainey

