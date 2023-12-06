Enchanting Debut: NAVFAC Northwest Unveils STEM Program, Brings Science and Engineering Activities to ‘Once Upon a STEAM’ Event for K-5 Students

Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest unveils the inaugural Science,...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest unveils the inaugural Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program with a 'Once Upon a STEAM' fairytale-themed event at Woodside Elementary School in Bothell, WA, on Nov 30. Volunteers from NAVFAC Northwest and a diverse mix of participants, including public and private enterprises, collegiate academics, high school robotics programs, and coding companies, engaged young minds with interactive STEM activities tailored for kindergarten through 5th grade students. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Northwest launched its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program, with an inaugural “Once Upon a STEAM” fairytale-themed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) community event held at Woodside Elementary School in Bothell, WA, on Nov. 30.



Volunteers from NAVFAC Northwest joined a diverse array of participants, including public and private enterprises, collegiate academia, high school robotics programs, and coding companies, among others whose booths featured interactive but fast-paced STEM-related activities tailored for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

To enhance community involvement and foster a love for STEM in the younger generation, NAVFAC Northwest organized a diverse range of engaging activities for the 2-hour-long event.



One of the most widely attended activities— the Parachute Community Build Contest—sparked creativity for participants by constructing parachutes to gain insights into the principles of gravity and aerodynamics. The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with both students and parents contributing to the creation of over 300 parachutes.



“Early exposure to STEM activities cultivates a mindset of exploration and creativity, preparing students to adapt to an increasingly technology-driven world,” said Rachel Madryga, NAVFAC Northwest STEM Coordinator. “We aim to actively engage in events like these, with the expectation that our participation will yield benefits by contributing to the development of a skilled workforce capable of effectively addressing global challenges and maintaining a pace of advancement that aligns with or surpasses our adversaries.”



Recognizing the significance of parental engagement, NAVFAC Northwest also facilitated translating services to ensure families from various backgrounds could actively participate and support their children’s STEM studies.



Meanwhile, several other activities took place, including a LEGO and Mega Blocks Build Challenge that encouraged teamwork and problem-solving skills among students, enhancing their spatial and engineering abilities, and a gravity competition that added a touch of friendly competition as students engaged in gravity-related activities, expanding their understanding of a fundamental force that governs the motion of objects in the universe.



Adding an element of fun, the evening’s festivities also included a photo booth where students used personal protective equipment—hard hats, vests, glasses—and fairytale-theme-related props to take a photo with NAVFAC Northwest’s executive officer, Capt. Benjamin Leppard.



“What an event,” said Leppard. “It’s events like these that exemplify how community engagement empowers students not only to develop an interest in STEM, but also provides them with the opportunity to explore potential STEM careers—both uniform and civilian careers—within the federal government.”



NAVFAC also offered resources for students and parents through a mobile application aimed at promoting scholarships and providing insights into upcoming STEM activities in their area, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that every student interested in STEM has an equal opportunity to participate.



Throughout the event, students and their families also enjoyed a book fair, received STEM-related prizes based on competition results, and explored various local food trucks stations outside the school.



“STEAM education empowers students of diverse backgrounds to exercise their creative thinking,” said Lindsey Lippett, Woodside Elementary STEAM Specialist. “Events such as these offer a unique platform for engagement and creativity in a non-traditional environment; by providing hands-on learning experiences in this setting, we enable students to challenge themselves and ultimately foster the development of confidence.”



Lippett added that she is grateful to their many partners, including NAVFAC, whose support makes events like these possible.



“As the largest employer in the nation, the Department of Defense (DOD), particularly military commands focused on STEM disciplines, relies on establishing growth pipelines that engage students in science and engineering fields from an early age,” said Stephen Markey, NAVFAC Northwest Business Director.



Markey emphasized that while the gradual process of creating a talent pipeline will take time, it remains a crucial initiative continually promoted by NAVFAC leadership.



“The demand for skilled workers in STEM fields resonates throughout the DOD,” said Madryga “Our command is steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with education institutions across the Pacific Northwest that share our dedication to instilling passion for STEM in students of all ages.”



“It cannot be understated how important it is for NAVFAC to ensure our STEM programs prosper,” said Leppard. “Our command is revitalizing our STEM program to ensure students of all ages, from all backgrounds, have an equal opportunity to align their education to meet the needs of future science and technology endeavors.”



To learn more about the work performed by NAVFAC Northwest, visit https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Northwest/.



