Even Chiefs Get Checked!

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Many Developmental Teams conduct their annual meetings virtually, but the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) team sees value in conducting this board in person. This process is priceless in shaping the future of any career field and allowing the top of the enlisted tier to have a place to receive feedback and direction from their peers.



The ISR Developmental Team was hosted here this week. The team spent three days meeting and reviewing every senior master sergeant and chief master sergeant Enlisted Performance Review (EPR) in the career fields under the ISR.



This meeting happens once a year and helps to equip and establish the future of the ISR by ensuring that its enlisted leaders are in the correct positions at the correct times to have the most positive impact.



Developmental Teams are not reserved for the ISR realm but happen throughout the Air Force in almost every career field. They are used to help guide and check the highest ranking enlisted personnel in their careers. As well as providing guidance for career growth, they also help to place them where they could gain the experience they need to continue to move up in their careers.



This process is important because it places leaders in qualified positions. The way that a Chief uses their new position trickles down into directly affecting the Airmen's lives. These Developmental Teams recognize that and make their decisions accordingly by placing them in job eligible tiers at the conclusion of the board.



“It is important to remember that this process is only as successful as how much someone puts into their package,” said Chief Master Sgt. Charles Edwards, enlisted intelligence functional manager, Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. “No matter your rank or what you are applying for, remember, you will always get out of it whatever you put into it.”



Developmental Teams are made up of mainly chief master sergeants who are the major command functional managers for their career fields. There usually are also a handful of senior master sergeants who are able to join the team and take part in the structure and organization of the board. Also, there is always at least one colonel who joins the team for their days of deliberation to add input and approval to conversation from the officer point of view.



Developmental Teams are one evidence of the Air Force’s action toward growing careers and bettering Airmen.

