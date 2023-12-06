Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Conway, Arkansas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Kenyon Brindley, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Dec. 18, at Round Mountain Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas. Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Brindley was a bombardier assigned to the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was killed in action Feb 24, 1944, at age 23, after the B-24J “Liberator,” on which he was serving, was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire, while flying over Gotha, Germany. One of three surviving crewmembers reported the plane was on fire and in a steep dive, before eventually exploding on the ground.



Following the crash, German troops recovered the remains of six crewmembers from the ball turret gunner, burying them in a local cemetery. Those remains, designated Unknown X-9093, X-9094, and X-9095, were eventually moved to Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium, then exhumed by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in June 2021 for laboratory analysis and identification.



Brindley was accounted for by the DPAA Sept. 21, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Hombourg, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Brindley, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3594011/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-brindley-k/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, (501) 327-7727.



