Passing the Guidon: A Ceremony of Leadership Transition at USU's Change of Command

During a ceremony steeped in military tradition the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Brigade Commander Army Col. Patrick Donahue relinquished his command to Army Col. Albert Kinkead on Dec. 1.



Donahue passed the brigade’s guidon to Kinkead in a symbolic act during the Change of Command ceremony in the university’s Rice Hall to become USU’s top military leader. Donahue’s retirement from the Army was also celebrated during the event, attended by several hundred USU faculty, staff, and students, as well as family and friends.



Kinkead, as the new brigade commander, will oversee more than 1,500 uniformed personnel assigned or attached to USU.



“Col. Donahue has been a steadfast leader, displaying unwavering dedication to the mission of our university,” said USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson who acted as the Change of Command’s officiating officer. “His leadership has been marked by professionalism, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the development of our students and the success of our institution. Under his guidance, the Brigade has excelled, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The university was originally established by an act of Congress on Sept. 21, 1972, as the Nation’s only Federal health sciences university. The USU Brigade was formed in 1990. Since then, the University has had 13 Brigade Commanders.



“Now, as we welcome Col. Albert Kinkead to lead the Brigade, we look forward to a new chapter of growth and success,” Woodson said. “Col. Kinkead brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership. His dedication to the values of the uniformed services and commitment to the development of our future military medical professionals make him the ideal candidate to guide the Brigade into the future.”



Before coming to USU, Kinkead was the Battalion Commander at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and served at a host of assignments including as the executive assistant to the Deputy Director of the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Commander for Administration for the Dunham U.S. Army Health Clinic in Carlisle, Penn., and as the Executive Officer of Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Liberty, N.C. Kinkead is board certified in healthcare administration and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Woodson said the day not only marked the transition of leadership at the university but also the culmination of Donahue’s distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps.



“We gather here to bid farewell to Col. Patrick Donahue, a leader of exceptional caliber, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our institution,” Woodson said.



Donahue graduated from West Virginia University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental protection. A distinguished military graduate of the Army ROTC program, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps.



Over the years, Donahue’s assignments included roles at the U.S. Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine, the 1st Infantry Division in Germany, the 44th Medical Command (Airborne) at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), and the Pentagon.



Donahue deployed twice to Bosnia in 1997 and 2001 and to Iraq in 2003 and 2004 in key staff and leadership roles. His strategic contributions extended to his role as a training with industry research fellow, and he served as an environmental science and engineer staff officer at the Pentagon.



In 2015, Donahue assumed the role of Professor of Military Science for the Georgetown University Army ROTC program, followed by a fellowship at The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.



Before coming to USU, Donahue held the position of Brigade Commander at Public Health Command-Atlantic, Fort George G. Meade from 2018 to 2020.



“His legacy is one of dedicated service, strategic leadership, and significant contributions to military public health,” said Woodson. “We wish Col. Donahue and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:56 Story ID: 459367 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Guidon: A Ceremony of Leadership Transition at USU's Change of Command, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.