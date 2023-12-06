NMCP HOSTS ANNUAL HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY CHRISTMAS PARTY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 1, 2023) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Hematology/Oncology Department hosted the 21st annual Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Department Christmas party in NMCP’s Galley, Dec. 1.



Nearly 100 children and their families enjoyed food, games, and a visit from Santa. The party is for beneficiaries who have survived cancer, those currently being treated, and to honor those who have passed.



“Welcome, and thank you for coming today,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Wessler, Pediatrics Hematology/Oncology physician, host of the event. “Thank you, also, to the Oak Leaf Club of Tidewater and the Greenbriar Christian Academy Class of 2024 for your help in making this event a success.”



Wessler closed out his comments with asking everyone to get their flu shots, and then directed everyone to grab some of the food provided, including chips, fruit, pizza, and hot chocolate, prior to the many games that were planned and the placement of the ribbons on the tree.



Red ribbons were placed on the tree by the patients who are currently receiving treatment, silver ribbons by those related to the patients, and gold ribbons to represent those who have passed during the year.



“This can be a tough time of year for families,” added Wessler, “reach out to us, we are here to help.”



