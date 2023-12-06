HONOLULU – Pending regulatory approval, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) will begin unpacking the pipelines in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on or about Dec. 12. This would further accelerate the gravity defueling timeline by about a month.



Unpacking is the process of removing the remaining fuel from the pipelines and represents the final step in the gravity-based defueling of the RHBFSF.



When gravity defueling of the 14 storage tanks was completed on Nov. 17, JTF-RH was able to safely remove approximately 1 million more gallons than originally planned by draining each tank down to the seven-foot level vice the planned ten-foot level. This, combined with applying efficiencies learned during the gravity defueling process to date, enabled JTF-RH to present a plan to the regulators, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health, to finish gravity defueling 30 days earlier than projected.



When gravity defueling is complete 99.9% of the fuel at RHBFSF will be removed.



An updated JTF-RH video illustrating unpacking can be found here: dvidshub.net/video/906750/updated-unpacking-video



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:56 Story ID: 459330 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH works with regulators to accelerate gravity defueling timeline, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.