Yama Sakura 85: 7th Infantry Division birthday commemoration

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, and Lt. Gen. Naoki Kajiwara, the Commanding General of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's North Eastern Army (NEA), cut the cake together to commemorate the 106th birthday of 7th ID with a cake ceremony at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. The United States and Japan have forged a relationship built on a shared vision of peace, prosperity, international rules-based order, and regional stability. This enduring alliance highlights the strength of our partnership and our continued ability to meet new challenges together.

In the early morning chill of Camp Sendai, Japan, on Dec. 6, 2023, the 7th Infantry Division celebrated its 106th birthday with friendship and international unity. The day began with a spirited five-kilometer run, with the scenic backdrop of Camp Sendai providing a refreshing setting. Service members from both Japan and the U.S. jogged side by side, their breath visible in the cool air.

The 7th ID, also known as the "Bayonet Division," has a storied history deeply interwoven with the military heritage of the United States. Its journey is marked by courage, resilience, and strategic significance, and its current home is at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, 7th ID Commanding General, delivered the opening remarks to all guests. She thanked those in attendance, which included Lt. Gen. Naoki Kajiwara, the Commanding General of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's North Eastern Army (NEA). She spoke of the importance of readiness, resilience, and the strong bond of the U.S. and Japanese service members. The 7th ID is at Camp Sendai to work alongside JGSDF during the Yama Sakura 85.

"Our history is important," said Schmidt. "We learn from it, are humbled by it, and we are inspired by it. And if history is any guide, I suspect the Bayonet Division will be called again in the future. And we must be ready; we will be ready. We will live up to the legacy of our great Veterans who have gone before us."

The day's events culminated with a ceremonial cake cutting by Schmidt and Kajiwara, who cut the cake together. The symbolic gesture was more than a celebration of another year; it reaffirmed the enduring alliance and mutual respect between the two forces.

U.S. Army Sgt. Adrianna Gaines, a human resources specialist assigned to 7th ID, participated in the celebration. She requested to come to support YS-85 to train alongside her Japanese counterparts.

"Yama Sakura is a joint exercise where we can further establish our relationship with our Japanese counterparts," said Gaines. "I love how the Japanese are so willing to learn about us and how we do things in the fight. It's exciting to say we did this in Japan."

The event was a commemoration of the past and a look toward the future. The service members from both nations mingled, shared stories, laughed, and the day's experience strengthened their bonds. The collaboration between the U.S. Soldiers and the NEA showcased during this celebration stood as a testament to the power of partnership.

As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of YS exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. The U.S. and Japan have forged a relationship built on a shared vision of peace, prosperity, international rules-based order, and regional stability. This enduring alliance highlights the strength of our partnership and our continued ability to meet new challenges together.

Schmidt ended the celebration by saying, "Happy Birthday, Bayonet Division. Trust in me! Zen shin!"