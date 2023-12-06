Tree lighting ceremony opens the holiday season, brings Humphreys community together

Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys opened the holiday season with a festive tree lighting...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys opened the holiday season with a festive tree lighting ceremony at the garrison’s Downtown Plaza Dec. 1. Col. Ryan Workman, the garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, the garrison’s senior enlisted adviser, joined by Santa Claus and children from the Humphreys’ community, lit the tree together with the push of a button. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys opened the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony, featuring musical performances, games, activities, and an appearance from Santa Claus at the garrison’s Downtown Plaza Dec. 1.



As the sun dipped below the horizon – and despite the freezing temperature – the plaza came to life as the festivities unfolded and anticipation for the tree lighting filled the air.



“Despite the cold, this event continues to grow each year, having become a favorite among many Humphreys families,” said Col. Ryan Workman, the garrison commander. “Thank you for braving the cold to be here tonight.”



Then, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, the garrison’s senior enlisted adviser, said he thought he heard sleighbells.



“Look over there,” said Drummond, as he pointed at a chimney top across the plaza.



Then, with a hearty, "Ho, ho, ho,” Santa Claus appeared.



“Santa Claus, can you come down here to help light the tree?” asked the commander.



Excited children rushed to greet Old Saint Nick and followed him as he made his way to the tree.



Invited by the commander, the children stacked their hands on top of the magic button. Then, with a “3-2-1” countdown from the crowd, the plaza burst to life as a cascade of lights illuminated the tree. The rest of the plaza was transformed as well into a winter wonderland. Streams of lights lit up, draped between lamp posts and adorned buildings from the theatre to the art center.



Santa Claus spent the rest of the evening meeting children and listening to their Christmas wishes before heading back to the North Pole.



Though it cannot be confirmed, Santa has been spotted in other places on Camp Humphreys since the tree lighting – ruck marching with Soldiers, visiting the Exchange – and he could possibly still be here.