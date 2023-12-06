Nordic Dyno/Wilder Systems demonstrates the aircraft exterior cleaning robot

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick | The Nordic Dino aircraft exterior cleaning robot washes a C-130J aircraft during a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick | The Nordic Dino aircraft exterior cleaning robot washes a C-130J aircraft during a demonstration here at the 136th Airlift Wing in Fort Worth, Texas, November 29, 2023. Nordic Dyno/Wilders Systems teams provided the display, which highlighted robotics capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick) (This image was electronically cropped and ethically enhanced to emphasize the subject and does not misrepresent the subject or the original in any way.) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – The 136th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron invited the Nordic Dyno/Wilders Systems teams to demonstrate the capability of their aircraft exterior cleaning robot here Nov. 29, 2023.



Lt. Col. Daniel Reed, 136th AMXS commander, oversaw the aircraft wash demonstration as the robot cleaned the body of the C-130J aircraft.



“The two main benefits of an automated aircraft wash are increased aircraft availability and added manpower,” Reed said.



Reed highlighted the fact that the speed with which the robot can wash the aircraft is a major advantage.



“The wash is done faster,” he said. “We increase our aircraft availability by only having a plane down one day versus four days. Availability is the number one priority.”



Reed explained the concept of additional manpower.



“If I can take the seven people off of an aircraft wash that it would normally take to complete it and put those toolboxes back on the flight line, I’ve increased my manpower,” he said. “We’re not gaining more people, but we’re reducing their workload so they can accomplish more maintenance tasks.”