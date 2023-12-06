Lt. Col. Yamamoto assumes command of 144th Mission Support Group

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Yamamoto officially began his role as the 144th Mission Support Group commander during an assumption of command ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, Dec. 3, 2023.



Col. Chrisopher Clark, 144th Fighter Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, praising Yamamoto’s accomplishments and his ability to remain resolute even while faced with difficult challenges.



Yamamoto joined the ANG in 1998, beginning his military career at the 144th FW. His extensive experience includes various roles at the Wing, at the ANG Readiness Center, in Afghanistan while deployed, and within the Mission Support Group, including his most recent role as the MSG deputy commander.



During his speech, Clark emphasized that Yamamoto was selected unanimously by the hiring board for his steadfast leadership and his extensive experience.



“That set of experiences, that you’ve had, has prepared you to handle the challenges that we don’t even know are coming,” said Clark, “(They) will serve you well in continuing to make good decisions as we move forward, and I look forward to doing that with you.”



During the ceremony, Yamamoto directed his first priority to all the MSG squadron and flight commanders.



“People First. People are our most important resource, and it is our job, our responsibility, to lead people, these Airmen.” Yamamoto emphasized, “People first means when given the balance of choice to do something for someone or to do something with someone, we choose to do something for someone.”



That small distinction, between doing something for someone and doing something with someone, was important for Yamamoto to have his officers and supervisors understand.



Yamamoto continued, “It is decisions like these that we make daily, that will ensure, when the time comes, that these Airmen will follow us into battle, not because of the ranks we wear on our uniforms, but because of the types of leaders that we are.”



The 144th MSG encompasses approximately 350 total force Airmen, serving in numerous functions, including those within the Force Support Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Civil Engineering Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Communications Flight, fire department, emergency management office, and contracting office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:40 Story ID: 459318 Location: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Yamamoto assumes command of 144th Mission Support Group, by Capt. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.