Partners, Mentors, and Friends Forever

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dorian Aguilarmontes, right, a motor transportation operator with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marine Corps Master Sgt. Laureta with 4th Marine Brigade, pose for a photo in front of a medium tactical vehicle replacement during KAMANDAG 7 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Nov. 10, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. Aguilarmontes is a native of Woodland, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

Sergeant Dorian Aguilarmontes, a motor vehicle operator with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, promoted to Sergeant on Nov. 6, 2023, at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines during KAMANDAG 7.



It was not just any traditional promotion ceremony. When it came time for the pinning, Aguilarmontes asked Master Sgt. Laureta, with the Philippine Marine Corps Assault Armor Battalion to pin his Sergeant chevrons on him.



“Master Sgt. and I met during Balikatan 23,” said Aguilarmontes. “I was walking back to my berthing site after showering one evening when Master Sgt. and his Marines invited me in for dinner. That was the start of a friendship I will forever treasure. When I found out I was going to promote in the Philippines, I immediately knew I wanted Master Sgt. to pin me.”



During the dinner, Laureta introduced Aguilarmontes to his Marines. They shared combat stories, showed Aguilarmotes how to prepare a chicken, and exchanged training stories.



“Master Sgt. immediately took me under his wing like I was one of his own. He told me that being in the military is challenging. Not every day is going to be a good day, but if you give everyday your best, it will pay off. You just have to stay strong.”



Master Sgt. Laureta has been in the Philippine Marine Corps for twenty-four years. He loves his job and mentoring his Marines.



“When I was growing up in the military, I went to a leadership class that taught me how to treat my Marines,” said Laureta. “I see Sgt. Aguilarmmontes as one of my Marines. I enjoy teaching him how to cook, how to survive in combat, and how to be a good leader.”



“Master Sgt. has taught me the importance of unselfishness and tact,” said Aguilarmontes. “He looks out for his Marines and always puts them first. I will never forget the lessons he has taught me.”



Aguilarmontes is participating in Kamandag 7 at Camp Cape Bojeador. Throughout the exercise, Sgt Aguilarmontes and his fellow Marines and Sailors are working alongside the Philippine Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to build an obstacle course, conduct convoy operations, and subject matter expert exchanges on jungle survival skills.



“We worked with the U.S. Marines during Balikatan 23,” said Laureta. “I enjoy teaching them and learning from the things they do. We continue to build a relationship and grow close. I really enjoy the integrated training.”



“It has been great learning from Master Sgt. and his Marines,” said Aguilarmontes. “They are experts at operating in jungle environments and I will never forget the skills he has taught me. We are both vehicle operators, and he has taught me how to operate tactical vehicles in terrain that is different from the United States.”



KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at improving multilateral readiness and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom.



“I want to do as much as I can before I retire or go to a different unit,” said Laureta. “I look forward to Sgt. Aguilarmotes and his Marines coming back and growing the relationship even further.”