Jonathan Rau Awarded Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year by NAVFAC Atlantic

In a significant acknowledgment of excellence within Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, Jonathan Rau, a Registered Architect with Planning, Design and Construction Directorate (PDC) Architecture, has been designated the Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes Rau's exceptional contributions and commitment to the NAVFAC mission, reflecting his outstanding expertise and leadership in the field.



Rau, who earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Virginia Tech in 2001, has undertaken a professional journey marked by a deep appreciation for design excellence and sustainability. With over fourteen years of experience at NAVFAC, he has demonstrated a profound dedication to projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service members and their families.



Responding to this honor, Rau stated, "The significance of this bestowed honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire NAVFAC team. It reflects the support and mentorship I have received over the years and reaffirms my commitment to strive for design excellence on every project."



Currently overseeing several significant projects within the EURAFCENT region with a combined program cost of $174 million, Rau's involvement in the design and management of communication facilities, operations, and maintenance facilities highlights his capability in handling complex and high-value projects. Notably, his early work on the Marine Corps Unaccompanied Housing projects at Marine Corps Installations East (MCI EAST) in his NAVFAC career demonstrates his skill in incorporating quality-of-life design enhancements.



Rau's guiding philosophy in architecture centers on promoting collaboration, innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to the highest standards of quality, functionality, and aesthetics. This approach has played a pivotal role in his successful career, earning him the respect and admiration of his peers and superiors.



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, commended the awardees, stating, "The unwavering commitment of this year’s awardees to NAVFAC’s mission exemplifies the highest standards. Their achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and their dedication to excellence is truly commendable."



Residing in the Hampton Roads area, Rau continues to make a significant impact through his work at NAVFAC, contributing to the development and enhancement of facilities crucial to the U.S. Navy’s mission. His achievements not only highlight his individual prowess but also underscore the collective excellence of the NAVFAC Atlantic team.



As a testament to his expertise, Rau holds professional registration as an architect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This certification, coupled with his wealth of experience and innovative approach to architectural design, has been pivotal in advancing his career and contributing significantly to NAVFAC's mission.



Rau's commitment extends beyond project work. He serves as the Tri-Service Architectural Criteria Representative, engaging in criteria projects, architectural training, and mentorship across various NAVFAC commands. His efforts in these areas have been instrumental in shaping the future of architectural practices within the organization, demonstrating his dedication to the growth and development of his peers and the broader architectural community.



Reflecting on his award, Rau's humble acknowledgment of the collective effort behind his success is a hallmark of his leadership style. His belief in collaboration and shared achievement resonates through his work, reinforcing the importance of teamwork in accomplishing complex and impactful projects.



As Rau continues to make his mark in the architectural field, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring architects and designers. His journey from a Virginia Tech graduate to an award-winning architect embodies a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to service. Rau's achievements at NAVFAC Atlantic are not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of the high standards and aspirational goals that the organization upholds in its pursuit of excellence in engineering, architecture, and design.



This recognition from NAVFAC Atlantic places Rau among a distinguished group of professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and innovation in their respective fields. His work continues to have a lasting impact on the built environment, and his recognition as Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year stands as a fitting tribute to his remarkable contributions to NAVFAC and the broader architectural community.

