Lisa Magana Recognized as Project Manager of the Year by NAVFAC Atlantic

In a remarkable recognition of professional excellence, Ms. Lisa Magana, PE, currently serving as a Supervisory Project Manager for Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic Planning Design and Construction (PDC), has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Project Manager of the Year for NAVFAC Atlantic.



Magana's outstanding leadership and expertise in the realm of military construction have solidified her position as a key figure within the NAVFAC organization. With an illustrious 22-year career at NAVFAC, Magana has successfully managed a diverse portfolio of 29 military construction projects spanning various geographical areas, including Europe and Africa. Notably, her recent accomplishments include the triumphant completion of the Rota Housing Revitalization project and the acquisition of the $75 million Joint Mobility Center project at Naval Station Rota, scheduled for completion in 2028.



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF), expressed commendation for the 2024 awardees, emphasizing, "The unwavering commitment of this year’s awardees to NAVFAC’s mission exemplifies the highest standards. Their achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and their dedication to excellence is truly commendable."



Educated at the University of Colorado at Denver and the University of Maryland - University College, Magana's academic background in Civil Engineering and Business Administration has significantly contributed to her stellar career. Reflecting on her journey, Magana shared, "I am extremely proud of the effort I have put in over the past three years to learn the role of Project Manager and to excel in the execution of my assigned projects."



Currently holding the position of Supervisory Project Manager for NAVFAC Atlantic PDC, Magana guides a dedicated team responsible for executing the NAVFAC EURAFCENT Military Construction (MILCON) program. This program encompasses a substantial portfolio of 29 projects throughout the project lifecycle, valued at over $954 million, covering U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), including Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Aviano, Vicenza, Moron, Iceland, UK, Rota, & Souda Bay.



Magana's leadership has been pivotal in the evolution of VectorGram 23-03 PROJECT GOVERNANCE tools and templates, extensively used by NAVFAC EURAFCENT leadership teams. She independently conducts Project Governance Briefings to Executive Leadership at the Flag Level at NAVFAC, Region, Customer, and Supported Commands, receiving highly positive feedback on her leadership and professionalism in resolving complex project issues.



As a licensed civil engineer in California, Magana attributes much of her success to the mentorship she received in NAVFAC's Contracting Support Line, showcasing her commitment to learning the intricacies of contract support instrumental in her evolution as a Project Manager.



Originally from Denver, Colorado, Magana's career has taken her from San Diego, California, to various international locations, including a period in Northern Italy. Her diverse experiences across NAVFAC's global footprint underscore her adaptability and skill in managing complex projects across different regions.



Magana's recognition as Project Manager of the Year is not only a testament to her professional acumen but also highlights the critical role of project management in supporting NAVFAC's mission and the broader objectives of the U.S. military. As NAVFAC continues to advance its global projects, leaders like Magana remain pivotal in steering these initiatives towards success.



Magana's impressive career trajectory and her current role as a Supervisory Project Manager epitomize her dedication to excellence in the field of project management. Her ability to navigate the complexities of military construction projects, both within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside Continental United States (OCONUS), demonstrates a remarkable level of expertise and commitment. With a focus on responsible stewardship, Magana's work has significantly contributed to the enhancement of NAVFAC's global infrastructure and support to the U.S. military.



Beyond her professional achievements, Magana has made a substantial impact through her personal philosophy and approach to work. Her emphasis on risk identification, stakeholder engagement, and effective communication reflects a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted nature of project management. In her own words, Magana stated, "My guiding philosophy is to advocate for the field offices; to deliver a construction contract they can execute timely and to deliver a project the end user is proud of. I strive to ensure my assigned projects have risks identified, stakeholders engaged, the design well-communicated, and a budget that can support the project through completion."



Furthermore, Magana's commitment to mentorship and her role in guiding junior officers through the professional engineering certification process underscore her dedication to the development of future leaders within the engineering and project management fields. Her leadership extends beyond project execution, fostering an environment of growth and learning within NAVFAC.



As Magana looks ahead to future projects and challenges, her role as a leader and innovator within NAVFAC Atlantic remains crucial. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to her colleagues and a benchmark for excellence in project management. As NAVFAC continues to undertake vital infrastructure projects around the world, the contributions of professionals like Lisa Magana will continue to be indispensable in driving the mission forward.



Rear Adm. Aguayo's praise for Magana and her fellow awardees not only acknowledges their individual contributions but also highlights the collective strength and dedication of the NAVFAC team. As these outstanding individuals continue to excel in their respective fields, they set a high standard for excellence and dedication, contributing significantly to the success of NAVFAC Atlantic's mission and the broader goals of the USFF.

