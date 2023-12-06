Fort Bliss hero intervention

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Xavier Mosley, the company commander of Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Xavier Mosley, the company commander of Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, poses for a command photo. Mosley intervened to prevent a Soldier from committing suicide on the morning of Nov. 22, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas – Capt. Xavier T. Mosley, a 1st Armored Division Solider, intervened in a Soldier suicide attempt on Texas State Highway Spur 601, El Paso, Texas, on the morning of Nov. 22.



Mosley, the company commander of Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, was at the right place and time to help a Soldier in distress.



"I was driving on 601, and I saw a stopped car. At first, I thought it was a fender bender or accident," Mosley stated. "But, as I passed it and looked through my rearview mirror, I just saw someone in OCP's lunging towards the edge of the bridge."



Realizing what was happening, Mosley hit his brakes, backed up, parked his vehicle, and ran toward the scene.



"A good Samaritan was restraining the Soldier as he attempted to jump off the bridge," Mosley said. "I immediately grabbed his ankle and started pulling him away from the bridge and back to his car."



Once they restrained the Soldier against his vehicle, Mosley asked the Soldier what was going on. The Soldier stated that he did not want to live. At this point, Mosley noticed the Soldier's wife was also present.



"I knew that this guy needed help," Mosley stated.



Mosley and the civilian tussled with the Soldier for approximately 15-20 minutes but were able to keep him restrained until they received assistance.



"I got out my phone and asked Siri to call my first sergeant who assisted me in getting Emergency Medical Services, the El Paso Fire Department, and the El Paso Police Department to the scene," Mosley said.



Once on site, the El Paso Police Department officers restrained and secured the Soldier and assisted his wife, who was pregnant and had passed out. Emergency Medical Services personnel attended to her and ensured she was physically okay. Then, they took the Soldier to William Beaumont Army Medical Center for care.



Reflecting on the event, Mosley felt his actions to help somebody were instinctual.



"People should just do things out of natural good, not just because they want to be highlighted," he said. "I have not told many about the events that day, so sharing my story is the first step in helping me process what happened."



The event left a significant impression on Mosley.



"This experience made me realize the importance of being there for Soldiers. We should care for one another," he said.



Mosley went on to express that leaders need to understand their obligation to be there for their Soldiers. Take the time to talk, listen, and be there for them.