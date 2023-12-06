Profiles in Professionalism: Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bobby Veliz

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 6, 2023) – McAllen, Texas native Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bobby Veliz has served as a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor in the Navy since July of 2002, currently assigned as supply department leading petty officer at Tactical Support Wing (TSW).



Veliz said he joined the Navy to support his family, and he’s always thought of them to help him with motivation through difficult times.



“My family has always been my biggest motivator,” said Veliz. “My oldest is 21, and I’m 38. I was 17 when I joined the Navy. I did it for my oldest. Then I had my second and third children. They’re what keep me going, along with the friends that I made.”



Veliz began his career in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina.



“I was at my first command, what they used to call base supply, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana from December of 2002 to December of 2005,” said Veliz. “I was sent there because of Hurricane Katrina as a seaman. From there, I transferred to [the ‘Capital Express’ of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 53], a C-130 squadron, from 2006 to 2010.”



Veliz said he thinks of VR-53 as one of his favorite commands he’s served at throughout his career as it was during his time at that command that he got to travel around the globe and experience new places and cultures.



“When I was there, I got to go to Bahrain, Japan and Sigonella, Italy,” said Veliz. “It was great.”



He said that while his IA could be stressful with the dangers of being on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, it stands in his memory as one of his best experiences.



“The people that I was deployed with were great people,” said Veliz. “I got to know them very well. We had 250 Navy and Air Force personnel deployed IA in Afghanistan with the Army. The camaraderie was really great.”



After leaving VR-53, Veliz served at Navy Reserve Center Madison, Wisconsin, then with the “Totems” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 69, and at ASD Fort Worth before his final transfer to his current position at TSW.



“My job here at TSW is to provide customer support for the squadron,” said Veliz. “For me, that’s primarily checking calibration on torque wrenches and things like that, making sure that the squadrons are following the proper HAZMAT procedures, and that they have everything



they’re authorized to have. I also help my chief with anything that’s material control or supply related. We make sure that the squadrons are able to get what they need.”



Veliz said that working at TSW supporting the wing’s squadrons has been a learning opportunity for him, both in solving problems at a higher level than he has in the past and getting to work more closely with the senior personnel on the staff, benefitting from their expertise.



“TSW is a great command,” said Veliz. “We are a senior command, but it gives us the opportunity to work with leadership here who are incredibly knowledgeable. Every day, I get a new question I haven’t been asked that leads to me researching and learning more. I enjoy every minute of it.”



As Veliz approaches retirement, he said he considers having learned to take a step back and take a breath when overwhelmed the most important lesson he’s learned while serving.



“In our world in supply, you have multiple things coming at you,” said Veliz. “You sometimes have to take a breath and decide the best way forward. It’s important to take the time to pause and be open minded about a solution. I’m sure that’s something I’ll carry with me outside the Navy.”



Looking back on his career, Veliz said he cherishes the experiences he’s had.



“Honestly, I can say that yeah, my career’s been tough, but it’s been enjoyable,” said Veliz. “There have been some hard points in life while I’ve been in the Navy, but I learned a lot. If I had the choice to do it again, I would in a heartbeat. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



Commander, Tactical Support Wing mans, trains, and equips Tactical Support Wing units to consistently provide the highest quality global force management deployers, deployment enablers who provide airborne training and intelligence support, and squadron augment units to Navy forces that win in combat.

