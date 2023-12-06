Minnesota National Guard receives new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

This year, the Minnesota National Guard received new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs, to support the modernization effort happening across the Army. The U.S. Army is equipping National Guard units across the nation at full strength, parallel to its Active Duty organizations, focusing on the Armored formations. “20 years ago, National Guard units had just enough equipment to train, which was often two or three generations older equipment,” said 1st Sgt. Matt Nygren, first sergeant for B Co., 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment.

Nygren has been tasked by the brigade to ensure a smooth receipt of these new vehicles and help oversee them as they are distributed to subordinate battalions. “Today the National Guard units are getting the newest equipment, and enough of it to deploy when called up,” he continued. “To me, this is because of the decades of demonstrated hard work and dedication the Guard Soldiers have provided.”

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division will become one of the first National Guard brigades to receive the JLTV. These systems will replace the aging High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles, commonly known as Humvees. Over 300 JLTVs have made their way to 1/34th ABCT in Minnesota, with 40 more going to 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment, located in Ohio and aligned under the 1/34th ABCT Headquarters in Minnesota.

“As our missions and tasks get more dynamic, it’s refreshing to see that our equipment is as well. We’ve been serving in similar capacities for the last two decades with equipment that functions, but as we progress to newer, higher levels of training we need more technical equipment with new technology to take us to the next level,” explained Maj. Maggie Gregg, Field Maintenance Manager for the Minnesota National Guard.

In June, the first JLTV was delivered to Camp Ripley Training Center. The final push of new vehicles arrived by train in October. Following receipt of the new vehicles, 1/34th ABCT conducted two five-day equipment training courses for operators and one 10-day course for maintainers.

JLTVs have been designed for higher survivability and mobility in combat environments, with features that make it uniquely capable of handling heavy loads and a the inclusion of a touch screen display for maintenance troubleshooting.

“The enhanced technology of the JLTV will allow us to train and operate in different environments, with enhanced features to enable Soldiers and leaders to navigate different terrain, and battle fields,” said Gregg. “We have skilled Soldiers who are ready to have new equipment for them to continue to grow and learn. Modernization will make us a stronger force overall.”

From now until spring of 2024, Minnesota Army National Guard units will claim their vehicles from Camp Ripley and begin training Soldiers safe operating skills to drivers across the brigade.



Story by Army 2nd Lt. Linsey Williams

Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs

