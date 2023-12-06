Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombia's Gen. Helder Giraldo Meets with SOUTHCOM Leaders in Miami

    Colombian Gen. Giraldo visits SOUTHCOM

    Photo By Maj. Dustin Cammack | MIAMI (Dec. 6, 2023) -- General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Gen....... read more read more

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Dec. 6, 2023) -- U.S. Southern Command hosted the General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Gen. Helder Giraldo, at the command's headquarters in Miami today.

    This was Giraldo’s second official visit to the SOUTHCOM headquarters.

    SOUTHCOM Military Deputy Commander Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey and senior command leaders met with Giraldo to discuss U.S.-Colombia defense cooperation and provide briefings and updates on the command's efforts to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership.

    Holsey and Giraldo also exchanged an Engagement and Cooperation Framework. The framework aims to achieve greater unity of effort between Colombian and U.S. forces in the areas of national defense and security, and to counter threats facing both countries.

    The longstanding defense partnership between the United States and Colombia dates back decades.

    For decades, U.S. and Colombian troops have worked alongside each other during training exercises, humanitarian and disaster response missions, professional exchanges, and security operations to counter regional and transnational threats. Earlier this year, Colombia hosted the annual South American Defense Conference and the multinational UNITAS maritime security training exercise.

