NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for New NOAA Facility onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded SKANSKA USA Civil Northeast Inc., Waltham, Massachusetts, a $146,778,932 firm-fixed-price contract for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Marine and Aviation Operations Ship and Support Facility relocation, onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.



The base contract and four options will be awarded in the amount of $146,778,932. This contract includes nine additional options which, if exercised, would increase the value to $149,950,000.



Work will be performed in Newport, Rhode Island, and is expected to be completed by July 2027.



Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); FY 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (NOAA); and procurement, acquisition, and construction (NOAA) funds in the amount of $146,778,932, will be obligated at time of award, and $1.2 million expiring at end of current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-C-0002).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



