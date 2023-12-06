Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers Rangers Honored for Lifesaving Rescue

    USACE Ranger Awarded for Lifesaving Rescue

    Photo By Avery Schneider | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo...... read more read more

    MOUNT MORRIS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Story by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers were awarded the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for a lifesaving rescue of an elderly hiker on New York’s Finger Lakes Trail.

    What happened: A 71-year-old hiker wandered off the trail in the 4,000-acre Mount Morris Recreation Area in early October and called the Mount Morris Dam for help.

    • USACE Park Rangers Steve Winslow and Juliana Smith worked with NYS Park Police to home in on the hiker’s location and comb the trail from opposite directions.

    • Winslow and Smith found the hiker before rain mixed with dipping overnight temperatures led to a bad situation.

    • The hiker was returned to a trail head and made it home safe. Read more about the rescue here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/456790/us-army-corps-engineers-rangers-rescue-lost-hiker.

    What Rangers do: Mounting a rescue is just one of the many tasks USACE Rangers do year-round.

    • Rangers operate and maintain the dam, which has reduced the risk of flooding in the City of Rochester and lower Genesee River valley for more than 70 years, preventing an estimated more than $4 billion in damage.

    • From spring through fall, rangers manage the William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center and provide walking tours of the dam, including a look inside the massive structure.

    • Rangers provide visitor assistance under Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations for people visiting the dam and recreation area and neighboring Letchworth State Park, including enforcement, security response, rescues, and recoveries.

    Learn more about the Mount Morris Dam here: https://usace.dps.mil/sites/TDL-CELRB-PA-PublicAffairs/Shared Documents/Articles and Alternate Story Forms/Mount Morris Dam/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 15:40
    Story ID: 459277
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers Rangers Honored for Lifesaving Rescue, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USACE Ranger Awarded for Lifesaving Rescue
    USACE Ranger Awarded for Lifesaving Rescue
    USACE Ranger Awarded for Lifesaving Rescue
    USACE Ranger Awarded for Lifesaving Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Park Ranger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT