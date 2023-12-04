350th SWW welcomes Honorary Commanders

The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed ten community leaders into the first Honorary Commanders Program of the wing during an induction ceremony held at Eglin Enlisted Hall on December 1, launching its strongest community relations program to date.



The mission of the 350th SWW Honorary Commanders Program is to educate key community leaders about a unit’s mission and to foster a supportive relationship with the community, while also increasing military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations.



The Honorary Commanders will support and advocate for the 350th SWW and its two groups, eight squadrons and four detachments, with approximately 1,113 U.S. military, government civilian, and contract personnel.



“We're stoked to kick off this program and welcome our awesome community partners to the wing,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th SWW commander. “It's all about building strong connections between the Crows and our local community, and we know it's going to benefit everyone. Today's ceremony is just the beginning of an amazing partnership, and we're honored to have these fantastic community leaders right by our side.”



Civilian participants were selected from among non-federal elected or appointed officials, mayors, chamber of commerce-type group members, principals of local schools, Military Affairs Committee members, business leaders and others who, because of their position or influence in the community, can positively impact public support for the base and wing.



After the ceremony, honorary commanders were invited to attend a social and able to connect with the wing’s commanders and members, learning more about their lives as Airmen and community members.



“The local community is paramount the health and welfare of our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad R. Nishizuka, 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander. “The next-level services, fellowship, and social integration that can’t be reproduced by the military, can only be optimized through our relationships with community partners and leaders. Their intimate understanding of the needs of our Airmen and the importance of the mission they perform, can influence how businesses and non-profit organizations mold their vision to support and positively impact the families tied to the 350th SWW.”



The new honorary commanders are:



Amy Klugh, The Bluewater Elementary principal in Niceville and member of the Niceville and Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.



Brian Squire, executive vice president at Hays Companies and Brown And Brown Insurance and member of the Destin Chamber Of Commerce.



Emily Probst, owner and partner of the Probst George Group, Exp Realty, member of the Women’s Counsel Of Relators and is a Mission of Hope ambassador.



Farouk Hosein, operations director at Step One Automotive Group, a member of One Okaloosa Economic Development Council.



Katie Robison, director of sales for Liveoak Fiber, a daughter of two Air Force veterans and a member of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber Of Commerce.



Matthew Pace, senior director of Enterprise It and Security at Merlyn Mind and member of the Destin Military Affairs Committee.



Maureen Bierman, director of marketing and external affairs for Step One Automotive Group and the chairperson of the board of directors of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.



Melanie Moore, director of education and community engagement for the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation in Destin, Florida, and a member of the Destin Military Affairs Committee.



Mitzi Henley, president and CEO of Wright Shopping Center, president and CEO of Sunset Property Development Inc. and a member of the Emerald Coast Military Affairs Committee.



Tim McCool, co-founder and co-owner of 3rd Planet Brewery in Niceville and member of the Niceville Chamber of Commerce and the North West Florida State College Foundation Board.

