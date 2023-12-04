Doc Jargon explains how not to be nasty on the block

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m about to take leave for the first time since I got here and my buddies are telling me not to get all nasty while I’m back on the block. Now I am not exactly sure what they are talking about since I’ve never been nasty a day in my life! But, since I’m still new here I didn’t really want to puff up at them over something I don’t really understand.



I’d really love to know what they mean and I don’t want to ask them and look stupid to the squad.



Sincerely,



Not Nasty







Dear Not Nasty,



You’ve brought two terms to me with your question. The first is the use of the word “nasty.” When used the way you said your buddies did, it simply means civilian. They don’t want you reverting to an undisciplined, unkempt civilian. It’s their way of encouraging you to maintain your military bearing and not forget all that you’ve learned and what you are capable of accomplishing. It sort of is a reminder to be all you can be even while on leave.



The second phrase didn’t start out in the military. It started out being used when prisoners were released. When they went back to their old neighborhood, people would say, “look whose back on the block.” There was a little irony in the saying since that person had been living on a cell block while in prison. Today, Soldiers use it to mean back home in your pre-military place.



So, relax and enjoy your leave. I also hope you maintain all the self-discipline and respect you have built for yourself since entering the military.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

