TRICARE Open Season Ends Dec. 12: Review Your Coverage for 2024

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Have you reviewed your TRICARE coverage for 2024? Now is the time. Why now? Because TRICARE Open Season ends Tuesday, Dec. 12. Open season may be your only chance to enroll in TRICARE coverage or change your health plan for 2024.



“If you miss the Dec. 12 deadline, you’ll have to wait until next year’s TRICARE Open Season or have a Qualifying Life Event,” said Debra Fisher, a program analyst with TRICARE Policy and Programs at the Defense Health Agency. “If you’re happy with the TRICARE plan you’re in, you don’t need to do anything.”



If you enroll in a plan or change plans, your new coverage starts Jan. 1, 2024.



Before you start: TRICARE Open Season helpful hints



• Know if open season applies to you.

• Be familiar with your plan options, how they work, and their associated costs.

• Your family members don’t all have to be in the same TRICARE plan.

• Choose the plan that works best for each family member’s needs.

Remember to update your family’s information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). If your information isn’t current in DEERS, you may not be able to access your TRICARE benefit.



Who does TRICARE Open Season apply to?



TRICARE Open Season applies to you if you’re eligible for or enrolled in one of these TRICARE health plans:

• TRICARE Prime

• US Family Health Plan

• TRICARE Prime Remote

• TRICARE Prime Overseas

• TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas

• TRICARE Select

• TRICARE Select Overseas



Check out the TRICARE Plan Finder to learn which plans you may be eligible for. To compare your options, use the Compare Plans tool.



Who can’t participate in TRICARE Open Season?



TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to:

• Active duty service members

• TRICARE For Life (TFL): Coverage is automatic when you have Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B.

• TRICARE premium-based plans: TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, TRICARE Young Adult, and the Continued Health Care Benefit Program. If you’re eligible, you may purchase these plans at any time.



Can I change my dental and vision coverage for 2024?



Yes, if you’re eligible for dental or vision coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Your eligibility is based on your beneficiary type. FEDVIP dental and vision plans are separate. You must have coverage in a TRICARE health plan to purchase FEDVIP vision coverage. Go to BENEFEDS.com to see if you’re eligible, purchase coverage, and learn more.



Federal Benefits Open Season may be your only chance to purchase FEDVIP coverage for next year. This year’s Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Monday, Dec. 11. This is one day before TRICARE Open Season ends.



What if I miss open season?



If you miss the Dec. 12 deadline to enroll in or make changes to your TRICARE health plan, you can make changes during a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event (QLE). A QLE includes life events like moving, getting married, having a baby, or retiring from active duty. A QLE opens a 90-day period when you can make changes to or enroll in a TRICARE health plan, as outlined in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet.



If you miss Federal Benefits Open Season, you may be able to enroll in dental and vision coverage after a FEDVIP QLE.



Don’t miss your opportunity to have the best TRICARE coverage for your needs next year. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 12 as your last chance to make TRICARE Open Season health plan updates.



For more information, check out, “TRICARE Open Season is Here: Explore Your Health Plan Options.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023