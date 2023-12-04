Tree Lighting and Santa visit a holiday highlight at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Seasonal Santa festivities at Naval Hospital Bremerton….NHB’s annual tree lighting...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Seasonal Santa festivities at Naval Hospital Bremerton….NHB’s annual tree lighting ceremony to commemorate the trilogy of light, faith and hope that embodies the observance was enhanced by a special visit from Father Christmas who took the time to share well wishes and warm greetings with staff, patient and visitor alike…(Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

It was approximately a dozen years ago that Cris Larsen arrived at Naval Hospital Bremerton in a role well suited for him as Kris Krinkle, or as his seasonal stature is more well know, Santa Claus.



As he strode into the command, his attention was drawn to motion on the third floor of the Family Medicine wing. There, a line of children in the Pediatrics department were pressed against the window with all eyes riveted on the arrival of Father Christmas.



Live.

In person.



Saint Nick met every child that day, as well as exchanged greetings with many a staff, patient, and visitor.



With his ‘ho-ho-ho’ baritone echoing from quarterdeck to clinic, Saint Nicholas has continued to be a regular festive feature over the holidays at NHB, visiting this year, Dec. 4, 2023.



“I live for this. To see the young children, to meet the staff, it just doesn’t get any better,” exclaimed Larsen, well known throughout the greater Kitsap Peninsula for his many civic contributions from chairman of the annual Armed Forces Festival at Bremerton Chamber of Commerce to stand-up comedian.



In conjunction with Santa’s visit, NHB also held the annual tree lighting ceremony to commemorate the trilogy of light, faith and hope that embodies the observance.



According to legend, the lights which adorn the tree are reminders of how the light of faith can dispel the darkness of a person’s fears, uncertainty and isolation. The tree itself, as it reaches towards the heavens is a sign of faith and reverence and throughout the ages and the evergreen tree has stood as nature’s monument to eternal life. As a ‘tree of life,’ it endures the seasonal cycle from life to death to life again, inviting worshipers to experience the spiritual renewal and hope that the holidays offer.



Past tree lighting ceremonies at NHB were also a Recognition of Remembrance dedication for every Individual Augmentee overseas for the holidays, with the vast majority deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, along with other such locales as Bahrain, Horn of Africa, Kuwait, and elsewhere.



“We’re thrilled to share this event and welcome Santa to help us share in the holiday spirit. Our tree will stay lit over the holidays for our staff, patients and visitors, as well as those who currently are forward deployed,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer.



Larsen speaks fondly as he reminisces on that initial visit from Santa, especially about one specific memory which never fails to melt even his warmhearted disposition.



“There was one little child here. She felt lost, forgotten and almost abandoned. Suddenly here was Father Christmas coming to see her, to talk with her, to listen to her, to be with her. It was if that simple act helped restore her faith and to this day, we still stay in touch,” recalled Larsen.



“That’s what our holiday signifies,” added Larsen. “Remembering those in need.”



With the NHB tree lit to help light the way.