A triumph of training for 82d TRW SFS

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of the $1.3 million project for the new Security Forces Military Working Dog facility on Nov. 29, 2023, here.



After a year-long wait, this facility was meticulously designed to ensure the MWDs and handlers have a state-of-the-art-facility to continue training. The primary focus will be on narcotics and explosives detection ensuring the safety of the base and military operations.



“This represents the sweat, the training and the preparation for our war-time mission,” said Maj. Luke Richardson, 82d SFS Commander. “It is with gratitude that we open this new obedience yard.”



After the ribbon cutting, Senior Airman Angel Martinez, handler, and MWD Dock, 3-year old Belgian Malinois, put the obstacle course to test as Dock ran through a tunnel, jumped hurdles, climbed the double stairs and gracefully completed the dog walk. Martinez and Dock then displayed how the MWDs are trained to attack on command with a dog bite demonstration.



“We’ve been waiting for this course for a long time, and we’re extremely happy to have it completed,” said Martinez. “We’ve been using different locations to do training like the soccer fields, softball fields or anywhere else on base. We are humbled to have something like this.”



Brig. Gen. George T.M. Dietrich III, 82d Training Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rey D. Schultz, 82d TRW Command Chief, were among guests attending the ceremony.

