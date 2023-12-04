17th Medical Group Prepares for Future Fight with Medic X

Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nadialine Philippe, 17th Healthcare Operation Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nadialine Philippe, 17th Healthcare Operation Squadron aerospace medical technician, instructs Airman Jenelle Daley, 17th HCOS aerospace medical technician, and Airman Jeron Brown, 17th HCOS medical material specialist, about the importance of tracking a patient's blood pressure during the MEDIC-X training module at Ross Clinic, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Nov. 16, 2023. MEDIC-X will develop a relevant see less | View Image Page

Multi-capable and well-rounded Airmen are essential to a challenging deployed environment. It is beneficial to have a well-equipped group that can assist with life-sustaining care. The MEDIC-X exercise occurred on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Nov. 16. Trainings like MEDIC-X are crucial for creating an always-ready medical force.

MEDIC-X is a training initiative, involving a hands-on training circuit aimed to ensure all medical and non-medical personnel have base-level medical skills that can be performed down range.

Airmen will have to go through multiple skill assessments to progress through the medical training successfully, such as ways to obtain baseline vitals, different methods of delivering oxygen to a patient, and how to enhance a patient's breathing capacity.

“We worked on basic skills like incentive spirometry and chest precautions,” said Todd Talley, 17th Medical Group Registered Nurse, “what we're doing betters skills we have been doing since basic.”

In response to the demand for multi-capable Airmen, the Air Force Medical Service developed a standardized training program, MEDIC-X, to increase the agility of medical Airmen and enable them to better support combatant commanders in contested environments when prolonged casualty care is required.

“We have a nursing shortage,” said Maj. Melissa Gigl, 17th Medical Group flight commander of the Family Medicine Clinic, “MEDIC-X is using some of the non-clinical people to actually help with things that they might not have to go to a full four-year college program.”

The 17th MDG’s primary goal in using the Medic-X program is implementing its training courses, ensuring that both civilians and airmen working in the group can pitch in during dire situations.

MEDIC-X is an installment of a four-part series where medical personnel will undergo a variety of training that targets the preparation needed to better equip members with a range of skills.