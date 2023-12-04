Better, Faster, Stronger Together – Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Performance Improvement Plan

America’s Shipyard is taking a deep dive into its processes to develop a plan that will enhance efficiency in work execution and strengthen the shipyard’s workforce capabilities.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) specializes in repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines. Better processes increase efficiency and reduce timelines and NNSY’s Performance Improvement Plan will do just that.



“The plan is focused on six tactical improvement areas that will assist in our primary mission of on-time delivery of submarines and aircraft carriers to the Fleet,” said NNSY Operations Manager Scott Durdle. “Although many action plans have several actions that are entered into our commitment database, this performance improvement plan has a much smaller set of actions to drive prompt improvement across the waterfront.”



“In my first month of taking over command at NNSY, I started looking at our performance and some challenging areas with a potential for impactful change,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “I subsequently reached out to other shipyard leaders for a peer assist to help us understand what we can do differently as a team to improve things, both for our people and in executing our mission.”



Mosman added, “The bottom line from this collaborative learning experience: shipyard leadership and I need to do better to support our personnel at all levels, but especially for those who ultimately execute the hands-on work in support of our mission – the mechanic.”



“We believe this Performance Improvement Plan will drive work readiness and balance the workforce to improve performance,” said Durdle. “The Senior Leadership Team is focused on putting the ‘mechanic at the center to ensure they have all the tools, material, and paper to perform each job from start to finish. Support organizations from engineering to IT to training should be leaning in to ensure mechanics and projects have everything they need to support on-time delivery of ships to the Fleet.”



NNSY is currently prioritizing the first two initiatives in the Performance Improvement Plan. The first is Resource Capacity and Management. This effort is about improving execution of the overall resource management process by identifying and correcting the disconnects between the Integrated Staffing Plan (ISP), Workload and Resource Report (WARR) projections, our Production Workforce Available (PWFA), the Resource Allocation Process (RAP), and actual straight time charges. The second priority is Work Readiness. The shipyard is focusing on proper planning and operations management to ensure that the mechanics have all the required paperwork, tooling, and material to support the mechanic’s non-stop execution of NNSY’s mission.



Workforce input is also a critical component of NNSY’s Process Improvement Plan. “Employees should always feel empowered to communicate with the supervisor on items they believe would improve the efficiency of the shipyard,” said Durdle. “In addition, our senior management has significantly increased our engagement on the waterfront. Our employees can also engage with management they see walking the waterfront.”



Each initiative has identified key performance indicators (KPI), quantifiable measures that will be used to evaluate the success in meeting the set objectives. “NNSY leadership will continuously review the key performance indicators and make adjustments as necessary to ensure improvement,” said Durdle. “Following the performance improvement plan, we plan to tactically attack several areas that will increase efficiency across the waterfront.”



Through this continual focus and ongoing feedback, the Performance Improvement Plan will increase the efficiency for NNSY’s repair, modernization and inactivation work supporting the Fleet.

