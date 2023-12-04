Alternate surface, same Wolf Pack mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off from an alternate departure and landing surface at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. When the ADLS is activated, a taxiway becomes an active air strip allowing aircraft to take-off and land despite damage to the main runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)