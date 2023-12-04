Alternate surface, same Wolf Pack mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons conducted training sorties during an alternate departure and landing surface activation Dec. 1.

    During the ADLS activation, aircraft from both fighter squadrons used a taxiway as their primary runway. Testing ADLS capabilities ensures pilots and airfield personnel are prepared to launch airpower at a moment’s notice even without access to the main runway.

    The arresting cable system, used to catch and stop aircraft that require assistance in emergencies, was also certified during the ADLS activation. Maintenance and fire response teams ensured the system performed as required before returning to normal operations.

