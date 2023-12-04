Celebrating the Women Warrior Leaders of the Hawaii Air National Guard

Since being founded in 1946, the Hawaii Air National Guard continues to make strides towards equality at all levels of leadership, perpetuated by its most recent change of command in the 154th Security Forces Squadron.



Maj. Allison Delos Santos became the first female to receive the guidon of the 154th Security Forces Squadron, accepting the role of its commander Dec. 1, 2023.



Delos Santos is no stranger to adversity. Having grown up in Molokai as the only girl surrounded by her four brothers, she’s always had the mindset of always having to prove herself.



“To me it's a lot more than just being the first female, it means representing the state and that goes a lot farther than just wearing the uniform that says U.S. Air Force,” said Delos Santos. “Serving the state, it’s where you live, it’s your home.”



Delos Santos is the newest addition to a sisterhood of leaders who have broken boundaries, becoming one of several first females to command their squadrons.



As of 2023, females make up almost 21 percent of the Hawaii Air National Guard, with 26 percent of them serving as commanders and 16 percent leading in the enlisted level.



Females in the military, while still a minority, have consistently demonstrated their indispensable role and impact.



“When you actually think about it, it’s more of a life lesson that not everybody thinks is valuable,” said Delos Santos. “I grew up the only girl in my family of five. So when I look at the challenges females have serving in a career field like this one that's male-dominated, it doesn't really intimidate me. I've always had to prove myself growing up in a house full of boys.”



In the military where women are on average outnumbered by their male counterparts by a ratio of 5-1, the women leaders of the Hawaii Air National Guard are blazing their trails along the way.



Female commanders have recently taken center stage in the Hawaii Air National Guard aviation units. A majority of squadrons that operate aircraft are now being led by women warriors.



Lt. Col. BlytheJeanne Itoman, 204th Airlift Squadron commander, became the squadron’s first female commander in 2022.



“Command is a huge responsibility and a position of service,” said Itoman. “Although it’s a top leadership position where many may see me as a boss, I see it more so as a position of service to the men and women of the organization. I am proud of how far women have come in breaking the mold and showing little girls what is possible.”



In 2023 the Hawaii Air National Guard saw other notable firsts, including Lt. Col. Elzadia Kaina, becoming the first female to accept command of the 154th Medical Group and Lt. Col. Carrie Hironaka who became the first female commander for the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron.



“I’m humbled and also proud to be the commander of the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron not because I am a female, but because of the amazing people in this unit and in the HIANG overall,” said Hironaka. “The members of this organization and their personal, unique journeys inspire me every day to be the best officer and leader I can possibly be.”



Female leaders have become the central supporting element in the Hawaii Air National Guard’s leadership structure. This is especially evident at the group level, where the majority of senior leadership are women. These women play pivotal roles to help shape the direction and strategy of their units.



A more recent example is with the newly established 154th Regional Support Group, which proudly announced a woman as its first leader. Her appointment symbolizes a broader trend of female empowerment and leadership within the Hawaii Air National Guard, reflecting a transformative shift in the military dynamic where women are not just included, but play an integral part in the organization's future.



Women in the Hawaii Air National Guard not only lead from the front in officer positions but are also trailblazers in the enlisted force. Chief Master Sgt. Zandra Fox, the state command senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Maryann Martin, the state command chief, are both stationed at the Hawaii National Guard headquarters and represent the Air National Guard component. The leadership and expertise by these leaders are pivotal in guiding the enlisted ranks, fostering a culture of excellence and resilience.



“Being in the command chief position allows me to pursue my passion of serving Airmen and their families,” said Martin. “To be able to serve in the Air Force, the Air Force Reserve and in the Hawaii Air National Guard has been an honor and a privilege but to be able to achieve command chief in my home state is a blessing that I could have never imagined.”



It’s no stretch to say that all of these incredible women have set the bar, inspiring the next generation of leaders in the Hawaii Air National Guard. By sharing their experiences, overcoming and embracing challenges, they’ve all shown that success is achievable for everyone if you’re willing to work for those opportunities.



“I want to be the kind of leader that encourages everyone to not give up on their dreams and to take every opportunity possible, no matter what that might be,” said Delos Santos. “One of my biggest fears is missed opportunities, ones that you haven't taken. If you've tried and it didn't work out, you haven't failed in that missed opportunity. You don't want to live with regrets.”

