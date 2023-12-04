Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMS mourns loss of Airmen, medics in Osprey mishap

    LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service   

    On Tuesday, December 5, the Air Force Special Operations Command released the names of the eight Airmen who lost their lives after the CV-22 Osprey mishap that occurred of the shore of Yukushima Island, Japan on November 29, including two medics.

    The two medics who died in the incident were Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, who was a medical operations flight commander, and Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, who was a medical operations flight chief. Both medics were assigned to 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    “Our Air Force would be nothing without those who sign up to defend our great nation, the loss of life of our heroes is incredibly hard to hear,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General. “We at the Air Force Medical Service extend our thoughts and prayers to our fellow Airmen, including our fellow medics. May Tech. Sgt. Lavoy and Maj. Spendlove’s honorable service and sacrifice to our community and our nation always be remembered.”

    Miller, along with Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, took a moment to honor the Airmen who lost their lives during the Surgeon General’s annual Senior Leadership Workshop.

