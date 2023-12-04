Tripler’s Outpatient Pharmacy unveil the first ScriptCenter on Oahu

Tripler Army Medical Center –

Tripler Army Medical Center’s Outpatient Pharmacy celebrated the grand opening of the ScriptCenter with a lei ceremony on Oct. 18.



The self-serve kiosk is available for patients to refill prescriptions without having to go to the pharmacy counter. The ScriptCenter provides a 24-hour accessible, safe, secure, and controlled way for patients to pick up their refill prescriptions after the pharmacy is closed.



“This is a wonderful tool to give our patients access to prescriptions 24/7, 365 days of the year,” said Col. Erik De Freitas, Tripler’s chief of pharmacy. “They will no longer have to wait for their prescription, because their prescriptions will be ready for them. We are looking forward to utilizing and growing [ScriptCenter kiosks] on the island.”



Tripler’s ScriptCenter is the first pharmacy kiosk in a military treatment facility on Oahu. The kiosk is located across from the discharge pharmacy windows, at Mountainside 4G. The user-friendly vending machine holds 100 lockers that Pharmacy staff refill as requests are submitted. De Freitas said the ScriptCenter has already caught on — at the time of the lei ceremony, only five lockers were empty.



Activity duty service members, dependents, retirees, and other eligible beneficiaries can access the ScriptCenter after initial enrollment.



To get refills at the ScriptCenter, patients can call the refill line at 808-433-6962 and select “Tripler ScriptCenter” as their pick-up location. As with all refills, patients must allow two to three business days for pharmacy staff to process the request. Once ready, the pharmacy will load the medications into the ScriptCenter for the patient to pick up at their convenience. The medications will stay in the lockers for 10 business days.



