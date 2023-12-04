2023 International Christmas Celebration

YOKOSUKA, Japan — At Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), the holiday season is in full swing, marked by the annual International Christmas Celebration (ICC) at the Chapel of Hope. This year's event, significant for its 75th anniversary of the chapel, continues strengthening the bonds between American and Japanese communities.



On Dec. 3, the ICC, a tradition nearly four decades old, welcomed approximately 120 guests from eight local churches and the Japanese Evangelical Missionary Association (JEMA). "The ICC is a vivid representation of our shared values and the strong bond between our countries," said the CFAY commander during the celebration.



The Chapel of Hope, a spiritual and community cornerstone at CFAY since its dedication on March 21, 1948, has seen generations gather under its roof. This year's celebration featured an exhibition of historical photos, highlighting the chapel's role in fostering unity and cultural exchange.



Special guests Mr. Shiro Yagai and Mr. Yoshito Yagai, who have ties to the chapel's early history, were in attendance, adding a personal touch to the event's rich tapestry of history and relationships.



Cmdr. David Kim, Command Chaplain for CFAY, shared a poignant message about the evening's theme, "Hope."



"Hope is not just a feeling; it's a driving force," Chaplain Kim said. "It brings us together, fuels our resilience, and fosters a sense of community, especially in times of uncertainty."



The ICC also featured vibrant musical performances, adding to the festive atmosphere. The Yokosuka Citizenship Committee Gospel Choir and the CFAY Protestant Worship team delivered stirring renditions that captivated the audience, underscoring the evening's theme of hope and unity.



Following the ICC, CFAY continues its holiday season celebrations, highlighting the base's commitment to community and cultural exchange. Upcoming events include:

Dec. 7: Menorah lighting at Chapel of Hope for Chanukah

Dec. 8: Jingle Bell 5k run

Dec. 9: Festival of Trees at C2 and Breakfast with Santa in Ikego

Dec. 10: 7th Fleet Band Concert

Dec. 21: CFAY Ship Lighting



Following the CFAY Tree Lighting and Breakfast with Santa, these events are a testament to the base's vibrant and inclusive holiday spirit. The ICC, in particular, stands as a beacon of hope and friendship, symbolizing the enduring partnership between Japan and the United States.

