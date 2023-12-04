GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.
Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Johnson, from Cleveland, Ohio, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Johnson is Great Lakes’ religious ministries department leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for one year.
“It is quite an honor to be recognized as Naval Station Great Lake’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter,” said Johnson. “It shows the selfless work and dedication that you put in throughout the command to get the mission accomplished. It’s a reflection of your leadership and unwavering support to your fellow Sailors to perform your job day in and day out with sheer professionalism.”
Johnson’s day to day job as a religious program specialist is to provide morale, welfare, and support to Navy Chaplains in developing programs to meet the needs of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel and their families. Religious program specialists also provide physical security for the Chaplains in combat environments.
“My favorite part of the job is the lives you touch and the connections you make through networking being a religious program specialist as our rate is one of the smallest in the Navy, but it is the fellowship among your peers that creates a bond that is shared throughout the United States Navy and beyond,” said Johnson.
For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 16:17
|Story ID:
|459185
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Johnson, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT