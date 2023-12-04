Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Johnson

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 29, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 29, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Johnson-Gholson was selected as the Naval Station Great Lakes Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.

Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Johnson, from Cleveland, Ohio, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Johnson is Great Lakes’ religious ministries department leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for one year.

“It is quite an honor to be recognized as Naval Station Great Lake’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter,” said Johnson. “It shows the selfless work and dedication that you put in throughout the command to get the mission accomplished. It’s a reflection of your leadership and unwavering support to your fellow Sailors to perform your job day in and day out with sheer professionalism.”

Johnson’s day to day job as a religious program specialist is to provide morale, welfare, and support to Navy Chaplains in developing programs to meet the needs of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel and their families. Religious program specialists also provide physical security for the Chaplains in combat environments.

“My favorite part of the job is the lives you touch and the connections you make through networking being a religious program specialist as our rate is one of the smallest in the Navy, but it is the fellowship among your peers that creates a bond that is shared throughout the United States Navy and beyond,” said Johnson.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.