FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - Military families face unique challenges and demands associated with military service. Family readiness is the preparedness and resilience of military families that involves various aspects such as ensuring families have access to resources, information, and support networks to successfully navigate military life.

Family readiness programs aim to enhance family well-being, promote stability, and facilitate smooth transitions by assisting in areas such as deployment preparations, financial literacy, childcare, education, health care, and emotional support.

The Department of Defense operates several programs that support family readiness. Kimbrough’s Exceptional Family Member Program is one of them.

A primary care provider can identify a special need that could meet the criteria for program enrollment during a routine appointment.

Examples of diagnoses that require enrollment include:

• Attention deficit disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

• Asthma or other respiratory-related diagnosis with chronic recurring wheezing.

• Current and chronic (duration of six months or longer) mental health conditions within the last five years or the need for frequent mental health services.

When a service member receives an assignment to an overseas location and requests accompanied travel, each family member requires EFMP pre-screening. Primary care providers conduct a review of each dependent by going back five years into their medical history to confirm and update any family member special needs or identify and enroll a family member with special needs.

“Our mission is to ensure the process of enrollment and overall coordination of services needed are provided as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Denise Richardson, chief of medical operations.

You can help reduce the time for a medical records review by practicing the following steps:

• Call Kimbrough’s special needs advisor (301-677-8411) at any time, to receive required forms, written instructions, and update enrollment status.

• Bring in medical records from outside providers to update medical records.

For more information, you can contact the Kimbrough Ambulatory Care EFMP special needs advisor at 301-677-8411.

