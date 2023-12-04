Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Louis District receives prestigious award during the 2023 National Awards Ceremony

    Ragsdale receives 2023 Chief of Engineers Operations and Maintenance Castle Award

    12.05.2023

    Story by Romanda Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District

    ST. LOUIS – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Engineers and Commanding General Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon honored employees during the 2023 National Awards Ceremony at the Corps of Engineers headquarters in Washington, D.C., November 29, 2023.

    Brian Ragsdale, St. Louis District’s Dredge Potter master, was presented with the 2023 Chief of Engineers Operations and Maintenance Castle Award. This award recognizes an outstanding wage grade employee who exemplifies superior public service, technical knowledge and professionalism in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operations and Maintenance Program and our vital civil works infrastructure.

    “In the face of challenges, Brian exemplifies the essence of leadership – his commitment to excellence, safety and unwavering dedication to the dredging mission sets a standard we all aspire to achieve,” Lou Dell’Orco, chief of the St. Louis District’s Operations and Readiness Branch said.

    Through his commitment to safety and a mission-focused attitude, Ragsdale navigated the challenges of a persistent low-water event, leading the Potter team to dredging 38 locations and moving more than twice the amount of material compared to a typical dredging season. His achievements highlight his technical abilities and his resilience and dedication to the Corps’ mission.

