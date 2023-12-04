New York Air Guard's 105th Airlift Wing marks 75 years

The New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing will mark 75 years of operations on Dec. 8, 2023.



The 105th Airlift Wing, which currently flies nine C-17 Globemaster III transports from Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, traces its history back to the 137th Fighter Squadron which flew F-47 propeller driven fighters in 1948.



The wing has over 1,000 Airmen assigned who conduct federal missions and respond to New York State emergencies, ranging from snowstorms to the COVID-19 pandemic to the current mission to support New York City as it deals with thousands of migrants.



"We're proud to have served this community and country for 75 years and look forward to continue doing so for 75 more, “ said Brig. General Gary R. Charlton II, the wing’s commander.



To mark this milestone the wing has released a You Tube video summarizing the history and missions of the 105th.



Narrated by Brig. Gen. Gary R. Charlton II, the wing's commander, the 3 minute video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDnDI4XUMm8.



The 137th Fighter Squadron of the N.Y. Air National Guard received federal recognition and began operations at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.



The unit was initially equipped with F-47 Thunderbolt aircraft, a World War II fighter bomber originally known as the P-47.



In September 1952, the unit was redesignated to the 137th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and received the F-51 Mustang fighter along with a new air defense mission.



In 1953 the unit entered the jet age when it received the F-94 Starfighter all-weather interceptor.



It retained its air defense mission until 1958 when it converted to the F-86 Saber Jet and was reorganized as the 105th Tactical Fighter Group.



In February 1961, the unit was redesignated again as the 105th Aeromedical Transport Group and received its first C-119 Flying Boxcar aircraft to transport wounded personnel.



The unit later converted to the four-engine strategic transport C-97 Stratocruiser, which allowed the 105th to participate in missions in Southeast Asia operations during the Vietnam War.



In 1970, the Air Guard switched the mission of the 105th back to a tactical one. The unit was redesignated as the 105th Tactical Air Support Group.



The Airmen flew the propeller driven 0-21 Skymaster, which provided a platform for forward air controllers whose mission was to call in airstrikes on enemy positions.



In May of 1983, the unit relocated to Stewart International Airport and in 1984 the unit was redesignated the 105th Military Airlift Group the following year.



In July of 1985, the 105th became the first Air National Guard unit to fly the C-5 Galaxy, the largest plane in the Air Force inventory.



The 105th relocated to its new home to Stewart Air National Guard Base across the runway of the airport in October 1987.



In March 1992, the name changed to the 105th Airlift Group.



Finally, three years later, in October of 1995, the unit was redesignated as the 105th Airlift Wing.



In 2011, the unit converted from C-5A Galaxy to C-17 Globemaster III.

C-17's from Stewart perform a range of missions including tactical airlift and aeromedical evacuation. They have been involved in operations all over the world.



In 2021, 105th Airlift Wing Airmen helped evacuate Afghans from Kabul as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. One 105th aircrew was recognized with awards for heroism for their actions during those missions.

