JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.-- Leaders from across Joint Base Charleston took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the Inns of Charleston Temporary Lodging Facility Dec. 4 here.



The completed project will serve as a temporary home for service members and their families as they move to and from the Lowcountry.



“This achievement is the result of teamwork and advocacy from the 628th Force Support Squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and JB Charleston commander. “It's a testament to collaboration and dedication at every stage of the project."



The TLF cost $10.1 million, funded with the non-appropriated funds generated from the profits of lodging operations worldwide. It engaged 21 subcontractors and required 131,832 man-hours to complete.



The Air Force Services Center, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center collaborated during construction, which ultimately resulted in320 cubic yards of interior concrete and 175 cubic yards of exterior concrete.



“The successful realization of these TLF units underscores our collective dedication to the well-being of our military community and reaffirms the importance of strategic planning and collaboration in executing such vital projects," Freeman said.



Of the 16 new units, two are designed to be accessible, catering to specific needs. Eight of the units are pet-friendly.



Families now have the convenience of on-base accommodations.The TLF offers a home-like atmosphere, conducive to family life. This project highlights JB Charleston’s dedication to delivering high-quality facilities for service members and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 14:29 Story ID: 459172 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.