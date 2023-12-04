Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility

    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Carl Good | Installation leadership prepares to cut the ribbon at the temporary lodging facility...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.-- Leaders from across Joint Base Charleston took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the Inns of Charleston Temporary Lodging Facility Dec. 4 here.

    The completed project will serve as a temporary home for service members and their families as they move to and from the Lowcountry.

    “This achievement is the result of teamwork and advocacy from the 628th Force Support Squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and JB Charleston commander. “It's a testament to collaboration and dedication at every stage of the project."

    The TLF cost $10.1 million, funded with the non-appropriated funds generated from the profits of lodging operations worldwide. It engaged 21 subcontractors and required 131,832 man-hours to complete.

    The Air Force Services Center, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center collaborated during construction, which ultimately resulted in320 cubic yards of interior concrete and 175 cubic yards of exterior concrete.

    “The successful realization of these TLF units underscores our collective dedication to the well-being of our military community and reaffirms the importance of strategic planning and collaboration in executing such vital projects," Freeman said.

    Of the 16 new units, two are designed to be accessible, catering to specific needs. Eight of the units are pet-friendly.

    Families now have the convenience of on-base accommodations.The TLF offers a home-like atmosphere, conducive to family life. This project highlights JB Charleston’s dedication to delivering high-quality facilities for service members and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 14:29
    Story ID: 459172
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility
    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility
    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility
    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility
    Team Charleston holds ribbon-cutting for new temporary lodging facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT