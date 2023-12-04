Fort McCoy personnel support Thanksgiving meal in local community

Courtesy Photo | Community members gather for a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 23, 2023, in Sparta, Wis. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Community members gather for a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 23, 2023, in Sparta, Wis. The meal was coordinated by the Sparta Ministerial Association, and it included the support of more than 70 personnel from Fort McCoy, Wis. (Photo by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble, Fort McCoy Religious Support Office) see less | View Image Page

More than 70 Fort McCoy personnel volunteered for the Sparta Ministerial Association’s annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23 in Sparta, Wis.



“There were people from each unit on the installation and both chapel congregations,” said Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.



“Individuals assisted with the dinner prep and set-up on Wednesday (Nov. 22),” Noble said. “On Thursday (Nov. 23) personnel cooked, served, prepped 200 to-go meals, delivered those meals across the county, and cleaned-up the American Legion dining room and kitchen.”



Noble said it was great to see so much participation from Fort McCoy members. She also said many installation personnel also received some delivered meals.



“Meals were delivered to Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, including police and firefighters working on Thanksgiving,” Noble said.



Overall, more than 500 meals were served as part of the event (delivered and in-person), Noble said.



“This meal has been taking place since the mid-2000s, and this year was the re-start since COVID as the last meal was in 2019,” Noble said.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



Noble said Fort McCoy personnel will also be supporting various events through the Christmas holiday as well.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.)