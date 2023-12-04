NETCOM SHARP's Holiday Message

Courtesy Photo | A message from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Sexual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A message from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) office. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— In Greely Hall, we have a civilian and military workforce who work together daily, and that’s one of the things that makes NETCOM a great place to work. Our military personnel come and go as they get new orders or transition out of the military, it's almost always bittersweet.



While our Service Members leave every two or three years, some of NETCOM's DA Civilians have been here for decades. Before the Sierra Vista McDonald’s or even before the Huachuca Mountains. I bet they have so many stories to tell – What it used to be like.



For the military and civilian workforce, it’s important to help foster better relationships and ensure we all look out for one another. We never know what any of us are dealing with in our everyday lives. As the holiday season is upon us, it can be a hard time for Soldiers and Civilians alike. Some might be spending it alone, and some might be burdened by hardships and memories of holidays past and loved ones who are no longer here.



Take the time to smile, or just talk to someone during your day. We get so busy in our daily lives, that we quietly walk by one another unintentionally. You never know what it could mean to someone if you just greet them, ask them how their day is, or just acknowledge them as a coworker, colleague, or friend.



The Holiday season is hard. Some might be suffering in silence. It doesn't take a lot of effort to say "hello", or "how are you feeling?" Let’s be better to one another, especially during the holiday season. A simple act of kindness or compassion can be the one thing that helps make someone’s day.