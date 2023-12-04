Bernard Moore: Beyond the Pallets of Material Readiness

In the hustle and bustle of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), where every cog in the machine plays a crucial role, one individual's exceptional journey stands out – Bernard Moore, the Material Handler Work Leader at Code 530's Material Readiness Division.



Moore's story is not just about a career progression; it's a testament to resilience, determination and the pursuit of excellence. At the age of 19, he had to grow up fast as he and his partner welcomed their first child. Due to that life event, he had to quickly figure out how to provide for himself and his emerging family. Soon Moore picked up work as a contractor, providing fire watch services to shipyards in the Hampton Roads area. However, he felt his journey was destined for greater heights.



Moving through different roles, from painter to insulator and sandblaster contracting, Moore's desire for a safer work environment led him to become a Warehouse Specialist. Here, he not only honed his material handling skills but also pursued a degree in Business Administration at Everett University, graduating in 2016.



Moore's journey continued as he navigated through the logistics world, becoming a licensed forklift driver and gaining expertise in handling various equipment. His experiences not only shaped his skills but also fueled his determination to provide for his family and achieve personal goals.



For roughly a year, Moore worked two full time jobs as a Material Handler during the day and as a Warehouse Specialist Supervisor at night. Reflecting on this experience, Moore stated, “My goal was to pay off my student loan debt and secure reliable transportation…I had to take care of my girlfriend and child…That was my motivation for getting through that rough time.”



In 2022, Moore joined NNSY as a Material Handler, marking a significant turning point in his career. The shipyard environment presented new challenges, but Moore's adaptability and dedication shone through. His commitment did not go unnoticed, and soon an opportunity arose for a Material Handler Work Leader position, a role designed to enhance the efficiency of the Job Readiness Cell (JRC).



As one of the five Material Handler Work Leaders in the shipyard, Moore took on the challenge with enthusiasm and a vision for the JRC. His goal? To bring materials directly to the mechanics on the deckplate, streamlining processes and allowing the mechanics to focus on what they do best – repairing, overhauling and modernizing naval vessels. “We bring the material to our mechanics so they can spend more time focusing on executing work on the deckplate rather than chasing down material. We exist to support the Fleet by taking material, brand new or refurbished, from here to there, to the mechanics, so they can put it on the boat!”



Reflecting on his journey, Moore shared practical lessons he's learned in his leadership role. Over communication, a firm yet fair approach and a commitment to lead by example are at the core of his leadership style. “I am a man of my word. I would never tell anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself, and everyone knows that. I’m from the dirt, so I take more time to figure out who does what. I have been in their shoes so I understand the frustrations that come with the job.”



The JRC, where Moore and his team operate, plays a pivotal role in the shipyard's mission. By facilitating the smooth flow of materials to mechanics, the JRC supports the overarching goal of delivering high-quality, timely results to the Fleet. Moore's leadership style aligns with the shipyard's philosophy of placing the mechanic at the center of the universe, acknowledging the crucial role they play in the success of the mission.



Bernard Moore's story is not just about personal triumph; it's a celebration of dedication, growth, and the unsung heroes that make NNSY thrive. As you go about your daily tasks, take a moment to appreciate the contributions of the Material Handling Group and the JRC.



In conclusion, let Moore's journey inspire us all to embrace challenges, adapt to change, and lead with determination. The Material Handling Group, under Moore's guidance, exemplifies the spirit of NNSY – a commitment to excellence that extends beyond the pallets and resonates throughout the shipyard.

