It was shared smiled with newly frocked petty officers assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton as 56 Sailors advanced in rank in front of family, friends and fellows staff members, Dec. 1, 2023

It was a Frocking Friday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton with 59 Sailors advanced in rank to E-4, E-5 and E-6 in front of family, friends and fellows staff members, Dec. 1, 2023.



“We have the absolute honor and pleasure of frocking 59 Sailors this season to the next rank.

Congratulations,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer.



As Fitzpatrick noted in addressing all those being frocked, the sheer notable number of Sailors who made the grade only tells part of the story.



“This is not a meritorious promotion. This is because you passed the advancement exam, you got the marks on your eval, you got an award. The command master chief, the executive officer, the board of directors, your family, your shipmates are proud of you today. You earned this,” stated Fitzpatrick.



“Thirty-one years ago, I received a letter very similar to the one you’ll get today when I was pinned,” continued Fitzpatrick. “That letter informed me that I now wore the mantle of increased authority. That I had an obligation to exercise that. I hope that you’ll think about what that means and come to the same conclusion that I did. That it also meant that I had more responsibility. Indeed, we are also encouraged to strive with a renewed dedication toward the valued ideal of service with honor.”



As was the case at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett the day before in presiding and recognizing staff there who were being frocked to the next highest paygrade, Fitzpatrick took a few minutes to specifically address each group of Sailors and the expectations, as well as opportunities, which await them in their new leadership roles.



“To you new first class petty officers, you’ve continued to excel. Your dedication is showing! Keep it up, keep stretching. We need you! You join an extremely competent group that is the backbone of enlisted leadership here. Welcome aboard,” Fitzpatrick said.



“To the new second class petty officers, not too long ago, you were in petty officer indoc, learning what it meant to wear the insignia. Maybe doing a double take when you saw your reflection in the mirror. Second class looks great on you! You’re tracking in the right direction of leadership. I’m counting on you for that. We need you at the deckplate, using your expertise to bring up the next group. Soon you’ll be standing among the new petty officer first classes,” remarked Fitzpatrick.



Finally, to our new third class petty officers. Welcome to the ranks of leadership. I encourage you to continue the practices and behavior that got you to this point. Lean on the first and second classes to mentor you and teach you the leadership traits that will make you a success,” stressed Fitzpatrick.



Each Sailor had family, friend and/or co-worker take part in their frocking by pinning on their new petty office insignia. As well as share a smile in their advancement accomplishment.



I’m so very proud of all of you today and every day. I take great pleasure in your success. I’m honored to be able to share this day with you,” concluded Fitzpatrick.