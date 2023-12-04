Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sri Lanka Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 39th Member

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.05.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Sri Lanka, Nov. 20th, as the 39th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership.

    “We are excited to have Sri Lanka as part of CMF,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. “We welcome them into a growing international naval coalition in the Middle East, which protects some of the world’s most important waterways.”

    In accepting the invitation to join CMF, the country’s naval commander, Vice Adm. Priyantha Perera, said Sri Lanka “is eager to collaborate with the CMF and other partner nations in joint exercises, patrols and operations…to uphold the principles of the CMF and contribute to its success.”

    CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 09:47
    Story ID: 459129
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sri Lanka Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 39th Member, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Maritime Forces
    partnership
    Sri Lanka
    CTF
    CMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT