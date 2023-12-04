Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Karyn Matthews

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Karyn Matthews

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “Living in Hawaii for a few years, this mission has been close to my heart. Being a...... read more read more

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Story by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Karyn Matthews is currently supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as a Local Government Liaison or LGL. She’s from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District where she is an emergency management specialist.

    LGLs provide a provide a direct link between the local community and the federal response. Matthews said that helping survivors better understand the debris removal process through her work as an LGL has been rewarding.

    “Living in Hawaii for a few years, this mission has been close to my heart,” said Matthews. “Being a listening ear, showing compassion, and connecting with the locals has been the most rewarding. I love my job and I love helping others.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 19:40
    Story ID: 459104
    Location: MAUI, HI, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Karyn Matthews, by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Karyn Matthews

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    local government liaison
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT