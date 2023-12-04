Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Karyn Matthews

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “Living in Hawaii for a few years, this mission has been close to my heart. Being a...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “Living in Hawaii for a few years, this mission has been close to my heart. Being a listening ear, showing compassion, and connecting with the locals has been the most rewarding. I love my job and I love helping others.” see less | View Image Page

Karyn Matthews is currently supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as a Local Government Liaison or LGL. She’s from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District where she is an emergency management specialist.



LGLs provide a provide a direct link between the local community and the federal response. Matthews said that helping survivors better understand the debris removal process through her work as an LGL has been rewarding.



“Living in Hawaii for a few years, this mission has been close to my heart,” said Matthews. “Being a listening ear, showing compassion, and connecting with the locals has been the most rewarding. I love my job and I love helping others.”