NY National Guard welcomes back commander to 53rd Troop Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the New York State Adjutant General, presents the 53rd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the New York State Adjutant General, presents the 53rd Troop Command colors to the unit’s incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Jack James during his change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. December 3, 2023. During the ceremony, command of the unit transferred from Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler to James, who returns to the command after leading the unit from 2019-2021. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York – The New York Army National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command welcomed back a commander during a unit change of command ceremony held Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the National Guard state headquarters.



Brig. Gen. Jack James, who commanded the 53rd Troop Command from 2019 to 2021, took over from Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, who replaced James in command in 2021. James had been serving as a deputy division commander for the 42nd Infantry Division.



Biehler has been selected to take command of the 42nd Infantry Division in the coming year.



Biehler, a veteran of deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait, said all credit for his success as a commander of the 53rd belong to the Soldiers of the unit.



“Truth be told, this was an excellent unit when I took command two years ago, and it remains an excellent unit today,” Biehler said. “The leaders and Soldiers made this job incredibly easy for me.”



James is an Army aviator who led the command from 2019-2021 and prior to that, led the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.



According to Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for New York, who presided over the ceremony, James accepted the assignment without hesitation.



“I’m sure you never expected to be coming back to command the 53rd again,” Shields said to James. “When faced with finding a replacement for Biehler as the commanding general, only one name came to mind – Jack James.”



“I can’t thank you enough for accepting command of the 53rd for a second time so readily, and I know your leadership will ensure success of the 53rd and the New York Army National Guard,” Shields said.



James said that he was anxious to get to work alongside the Soldiers of the 53rd Troop Command again.



“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve our New York National Guard and our fellow Soldiers in this position of responsibility,” James said.



“What an incredible honor – to command American Soldiers. I will not let you down,” James added.



Biehler is expected to take command of the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters in the new year as the unit prepares for mobilization and deployment in 2025 to the Middle East.



“Your experience makes you the ideal person for the role as the next division commander,” Shields said to Biehler. “You are the right leader for this upcoming deployment. It is a big job ahead, but we know that you’re up to it.”



Biehler, a Finance Director for L3 Harris Technologies in Rochester in his civilian career, told the formation of Soldiers that his leadership role with the unit was meaningful to him.



“It has been an honor to lead the 53rd Troop Command,” Biehler said. “There is no comparison in the civilian world than being a commander in an Army unit,” he said.