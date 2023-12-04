Sweet Gesture: Team Charleston hosts Operation Cookie Drop

Joint Base Charleston is looking for volunteers and donations for Operation Cookie Drop taking place Dec. 8, on base.



Operation Cookie Drop is an annual event designed to boost morale for dorm Airmen and those who may experience their first holiday season away from home. This year, the Air Base Wing Chapel is leading the event in conjunction with the Team Charleston Spouses Club.



“This is a collective effort to provide homemade cookies, build community, and share holiday cheer with our Airmen,” said Sarah Johnson, Team Charleston Spouses Club member. “We’re calling all bakers to help share holiday joy by donating cookies for the event.”



Organizers are requesting 4 cookie categories: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, sugar, and baker’s choice holiday themed cookies. All donated cookies should be homemade, less than 6 inches in diameter, and packaged in labeled, disposable containers.



Cookie drop off time is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7, at the main entrance of the Air Base Chapel.



Alongside cookies, organizers are also asking for donations of homemade holiday cards containing heartwarming messages or gratitude’s to accompany the sweet treats.



“The obvious connection with the C-17 Globemaster III mission is that people who care are dropping containers of home-made goodness to those who may otherwise go without,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Coenen, deputy chaplain for Joint Base Charleston. “It is a wonderful opportunity to share a little home away from home.”



Organizers are expecting to receive around 300 dozen cookies this holiday season; all of which are to be passed out by Team Charleston’s First Sergeants to Airmen living in the dorms, in line with the mission to deliver holiday joy and cheer to service members.



Those interested in donating are encouraged to sign up at https://tinyurl.com/Operation-Cookie-Drop-Sign-Up.



For more information, please call 843-963-HOPE.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US