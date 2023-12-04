BSRT Program Empowers Soldiers Through Nature and Self-Discovery

Amidst breathtaking views and spirited training sessions, soldiers from Weed Army Community Hospital embarked on an unforgettable Army readiness training weekend under the Building Strong & Ready Teams (BSRT) program.



The weekend getaway to Sequoia National Forest offered an opportunity for the participants to delve into their inner selves through Enneagram evaluations, mediation, yoga, hiking, and teambuilding exercises. It encouraged soldiers to not only relax and let loose, but to explore their personal motivations and interactions with others, transcending the confines of their daily military duties.



Led by Chaplain MAJ Michael Kim, participants of the program embark on a journey of self-reflection, self-discovery, and self-love. Activities and classes also emphasize the importance of teamwork, camaraderie, and support among peers.



As September marked Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Chaplain Kim purposely targeted his outreach to single soldiers living in barracks and first-time BSRT participants. Knowing this population has a higher risk of feeling overlooked or isolated, he emphasized the importance of soldiers fostering a sense of camaraderie and support with one another.



Chaplain Kim's personal anecdotes about his journey to America from Korea with his wife and the challenges he faced resonated with the soldiers. He encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams and offered individual counseling.



Hospital Commander COL Michael Story also joined the expedition, sharing his insights and thoughts with the participants in opening and closing addresses. It offered him a chance to connect with staff in a low-pressure, meaningful way. “Resiliency goes beyond physical prowess, proficiency tests, and range scores,” COL Story commented. “This program provides valuable support and tools, especially for those with more introspective and solitary personalities.”



The weekend also incorporated yoga and meditation sessions from LTC Kerryn Story, (RET). Session instructions easily tailored to everyone’s pace and preferences, recognizing that life as a soldier is far from one-size-fits-all.

In a parallel endeavor to strengthen the bonds of couples within the military community, Chaplain Kim also organized a couples retreat at the serene Coronado Beach last August. This retreat offered an intimate setting for couples to deepen their connection, explore the benefits of mindfulness, and enhance their skills both as individuals and as partners.



Chaplain Kim stressed the importance of not only recognizing their strengths as a couple but navigating each other’s needs and motivations. Kim maintains, "Our focus is all about helping soldiers discover their inner strength and build stronger connections with their fellow comrades and spouses. Through self-reflection and shared experiences, we empower them to face the challenges of military life with confidence and purpose."



COL Story is optimistic of the program’s future impact to his team. He added, "Being a part of the BSRT program has shown me the incredible potential of our soldiers when they are given the tools to grow both personally and professionally. Together, we create a stronger, more cohesive military community."



Weed Army Community Hospital hosts the Building Strong & Ready Teams (BSRT) program quarterly for both couples or families and single soldiers. For more information on the program, please contact Chaplain Michael Kim at michael.s.kim18.mil@health.mil or visit https://bsrt.army.mil/

